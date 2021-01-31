Connor McDavid carves through several Leafs for another absurd goal
In an all-too-familiar horror show for the Leafs, Connor McDavid was once again, to put it in analytical terms, “on one” Saturday night, torching Toronto for what would be the nicest goal of most players’ careers but one that just seems to be a semi-weekly occurrence for No. 97.
But I vow to never let these all-wordly plays become routine or normal because goddamn we are going to miss this when it’s gone.
Just gross.
Connor McDavid a HUMAN CHEAT CODE. 😱🤯#NHLonSN | #HockeyNight pic.twitter.com/cA7MueXodR
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 31, 2021
It’s the patented Connor McDavid “just let me do it” sequence. His teammates clear the way as he swoops below the Oilers circles to pick up the puck. He gets his feet moving at an absurdly quick rate to pick up speed, blitzes through the neutral zone while it looks like he’s barely moving, and steals the souls of a couple helpless, terrified defenders before enthusiastically embarrassing whatever goalie happens to be in his path.
Then comes the celly. The joyous, wonderful celly. One the Leafs have unfortunately seen first hand more than once now.
This is becoming somewhat of an annual tradition for McDavid whenever he laces up against Toronto, as it was just over a year ago when McDavid lived atop highlight reels for about a month after undressing Morgan Rielly — and Michael Hutchinson — for arguably the goal of the 2019-20 campaign.
The individual stick, puck and skating skills are on a different level all on their own, but the way McDavid puts it all together at once, so fluidly, with seemingly so little effort, at such ridiculously high speeds against the best defenders in the world, really makes this dude literally unstoppable whenever he decides to dial it up.
He will never make sense to me.
