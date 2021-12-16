Connor, Jets to host the Capitals

Washington Capitals (17-5-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-10-5, fifth in the Central)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -108, Capitals -112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg hit the ice against Washington. Connor ranks eighth in the NHL with 32 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 14 assists.

The Jets have gone 9-5-1 in home games. Winnipeg ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 32.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Capitals have gone 8-3-3 away from home. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Nicklas Backstrom with 1.0.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Wheeler leads the Jets with 16 assists and has 17 points this season. Mark Scheifele has five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 21 goals and has 46 points. Lars Eller has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (knee).

Capitals: Tom Wilson: day to day (upper body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (health protocols), Garnet Hathaway: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press