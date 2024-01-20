Connor Howe wins 1,500-metre gold on three-medal day for Canada at Four Continents

SALT LAKE CITY — Long-track speedskater Connor Howe won gold in the men's 1,500 metres on Friday on a three-medal day for Canada at the ISU Four Continents Championships.

Howe, from Canmore, Alta., finished first in one minute 43.19 seconds. American Emery Lehman took silver in 1:44.03 and Japan's Ryota Kojima earned bronze in 1:44.40.

The Canadian men's team sprint squad won gold and the women's team picked up bronze.

Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que.; Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que.; and Calgary's Yankun Zhao finished first in a season's-best time of 1:18.54. Kazakhstan took silver and South Korea picked up bronze.

Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C.; Maddison Pearman of Ponoka, Alta.; and Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin set a national record in the women's team sprint. Their time of 1:25.41 trimmed over a quarter-second off the previous mark set in December 2022.

Japan won gold and the United States took silver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press