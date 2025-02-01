Connor Campbell presented with Premier League More Than A Game Community Captain award by Newcastle United’s Dan Burn

Presentations to Community Captains are taking place at more than 100 clubs across the Premier League, EFL and National League as part of the Premier League's More Than A Game campaign, celebration someone at the heart of the club's Premier League-funded programmes who deserves recognition for their contribution to the game and society.

Connor was surprised by the presentation of the accolade by Newcastle United defender and Newcastle United Foundation Player Ambassador Dan Burn at the club's training ground.

Connor shared with Burn his journey since joining the Foundation as an Apprentice Community Coach in 2018. Since then, Connor has worked with hundreds of participants across the Foundation's Premier League Kicks, Premier League Primary Stars and Partner Schools programmes, motivating and inspiring children and teenagers across the North East.

Connor, Senior Partner Schools Coordinator at Newcastle United Foundation, said: "I am absolutely delighted to have received this award, and it came as a total shock.

"It's fantastic to get recognition for the impact I have on so many young people's lives. Seeing them grow and develop into confident, successful individuals makes me proud and being able to give back to the local community I grew up in means so much to me.

"Receiving this award makes all the hard work worthwhile and I'm extremely grateful to the Premier League and Newcastle United Foundation for their support. I love representing the club and Foundation in the east end of Newcastle - together, we are united."

Over the next two weeks, the Premier League and clubs will be celebrating More Than A Game, which highlights the positive impact of Premier League investment into communities and all levels of football.

The League is investing £1.6 billion into wider football, the grassroots game and communities between 2022 and 2025. This includes funding for community projects run by 164 professional and non-league clubs, supporting people of all ages who need it most, as well as providing much-needed funding to non-league, grassroots and women's clubs to enhance stadium facilities for players and fans.

Andy Foster, Director of Programmes and Impact at Newcastle United Foundation, said: "Connor is a real advocate for young people in Newcastle and we are proud to recognise and celebrate his commitment to uplifting others by naming him our Community Captain.

"Connor is embedded within Benfield School in Walker and every day he inspires and engages a core group of students with his enthusiasm and support for the next generation.

"His work across multiple Premier League programmes highlights the positive change Premier League investment can make not only for participants but for dedicated individuals delivering these programmes in the community."

Connor recently championed Benfield School student, Ethan, enabling him to feel more confident and to boost his wellbeing.

Ethan struggled to return to school after sadly losing his father during the summer holidays. Working through his grief, Ethan was very reserved in school and struggled to concentrate during lessons.

With Connor's care and support every day, Ethan was encouraged to share his emotions, improving his wellbeing and providing a safe space within school to express himself. By autumn half-term, Ethan began reminding Connor during the day of their upcoming sessions.

The pair now have a strong bond, enabling Ethan to engage fully in his education again.

Connor also supports delivery of the Foundation's NU Transition programme, supporting young people with developing confidence in new settings as they move from primary to secondary school.

The Foundation's NU Transition programme is supported by the Premier League and Professional Footballer's Association (PFA). Administered through the Premier League Charitable Fund, the funding helps football clubs to tackle inequality and respond to local challenges, supporting people and their communities to be more inclusive.

To support delivery, more than £26.7m of funding from the Premier League and PFA has been distributed to club community organisations by the Premier League Charitable Fund, to date.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: "The sustained success of the Premier League and its popularity around the world enables unprecedented support for the wider game and communities.

"We are really proud of our long-standing investment in all levels of the game, including grassroots, non-league and women’s and girls' football. We are committed to continuing this support to improve the experience for everybody involved.

"Over the next fortnight, we will be highlighting the incredible impact of the community programmes we fund that are delivered by clubs throughout the football pyramid. This also provides an opportunity to celebrate some of the unsung heroes who are involved in this work and make a huge difference to the lives of those they support week in, week out."

A nationwide advertising campaign will further highlight how the incredible football on the pitch enables the Premier League to provide wide-ranging funding to all levels of the game and make a significant impact on the lives of millions of people.

To find out more, visit premierleague.com/morethanagame and use #PLMoreThanAGame on social media.

For more information about the Foundation and programmes near you, follow Newcastle United Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X for regular news and updates.