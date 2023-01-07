Connor Bedard watch: Which NHL team has best shot at drafting generational talent?

While making the playoffs is the hope of every team, there is a major prize this season for finishing low in the standings.

This is a strong draft class and if a team wins the lottery, it can select a generational talent in Regina (Saskatchewan) Pats center Connor Bedard.

Bedard, 17, who entered the Western Hockey League draft early as a 15-year-old, had 100 points in 62 games last season and is scoring at a faster pace this season with 64 points in 28 games. He has a 27-game point streak since being shut out in the opener.

The 5-10, 185-pounder also dominated for gold medal-winning Canada at the world junior championships with 23 points in seven games and was named tournament MVP.

With the lottery winner able to move up only 10 spots this year, the bottom 11 teams have a chance to land Bedard. Here's a look at the teams with the best chances, starting with the last-place team (stats as of Jan. 6; this file will be updated at various points during the season).

Chicago Blackhawks (9-25-4, 22 pts.)

The Blackhawks ended a five-game losing streak with a 2-0 win on Jan. 6 against the Arizona Coyotes, another team in the Bedard watch. It was just their third win since Nov. 12 (3-20-1), what was expected after they traded Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach at the 2022 draft and didn't qualify Dylan Strome and Dominik Kubalik. Star Patrick Kane missed the game with a lower-body injury. The Blackhawks have plenty of unrestricted free agents who could be moved at the deadline, ranging from Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou to franchise players Kane and Jonathan Toews.

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-24-2, 24 pts.)

That team that landed coveted free agent Johnny Gaudreau isn't performing as hoped. Defenseman Zach Werenski is out for the season, Patrik Laine has been sidelined twice by injury and once by COVID protocol. The goaltending also has struggled. A Dec. 31 win vs. the Blackhawks created some space between them and last place. Bedard would answer the question of who plays between Gaudreau and Laine.

Anaheim Ducks (12-24-4, 28 pts.)

They added veterans in the offseason to help their talented youngsters, but have started slowly. They didn't get their first regulation win until Nov. 23 and it took them until Dec. 15-17 to get two in a row. Defenseman Jamie Drysdale is likely out for the season. Goalie John Gibson has played well since returning from an injury, including his first shutout since November 2021. General manager Pat Verbeek showed his willingness last season to trade pending UFAs and that list includes John Klingberg and three other defensemen.

Arizona Coyotes (13-20-5, 31 pts.)

The schedule makers didn't do the rebuilding team any favors, with 20 of the Coyotes' first 24 games on the road. Their road losing streak has hit 12 games. Of course, the unbalanced schedule means more games in cozy Mullett Arena down the stretch, and they are 7-3-2 there. A decision has to be made on defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who had expressed interest in a trade. Bedard would be a good draw if voters approve a new arena in Tempe during a May special election.

San Jose Sharks (12-20-8, 32 pts.)

Erik Karlsson's resurgent Norris Trophy-caliber season is keeping the Sharks a little more competitive than expected, but they have only four home wins. Mike Grier is in his first season as general manager and could continue to remake this team, as he did with an offseason trade of Brent Burns. Plus, he has a decision to make on pending restricted free agent Timo Meier, their leading goal scorer.

Montreal Canadiens (15-22-3, 33 pts.)

The Canadiens had the first pick last season and showed some strong play early in the first full season under coach Martin St. Louis. But they have been free-falling recently. They also hold the first-round pick of the Florida Panthers, who currently sit in the bottom 11.

Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7, 37 pts.)

Coach John Tortorella has the team playing better than last season, though that hasn't always translated to wins. The Flyers had a 10-game winless streak following a 7-3-2 start. But they have won their last four, and goalie Carter Hart has returned from an injury.

Vancouver Canucks (17-18-3, 37 pts.)

The Canucks have overcome a season-opening 0-5-2 start and have been hovering around .500 since mid-December. Pending UFA Bo Horvat is the team's top goal scorer. No. 1 goalie Thatcher Demko is hurt and wasn't playing well before the injury.

Other teams

Ottawa Senators (18-17-3, 39): The Senators, who made major moves in the offseason, seem to be gelling after a slow start.

Detroit Red Wings (16-14-7, 39): They are 3-7-2 since Dec. 6 and have given up at least four goals in six of their last eight games.

Panthers (18-18-4, 40): They gave up their first-rounder last season for rental defenseman Ben Chiarot.

