Connor Bedard to miss 6-8 weeks for Blackhawks after surgery on fractured jaw

The injury will take Bedard out of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto

Sean Leahy
·1 min read
NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 05: Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) warms up before a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils on January 05, 2024 at Prudential Center in the Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Wednesday that rookie phenom Connor Bedard underwent surgery to repair his fractured jaw and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Bedard suffered the injury following a hit by New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith.

This story will be updated.