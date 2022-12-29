Connie Conway, first woman sent to US House from San Joaquin Valley, finishes 6-month term

Gillian Brassil
·4 min read
CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

For the last six months, the San Joaquin Valley has been represented by a woman for the first time in the United States House of Representatives.

California’s 22nd Congressional District picked Rep. Connie Conway, R-Tulare, when former Congressman Devin Nunes vacated his seat. Nunes, 49, left at the beginning of 2022 to lead former President Donald Trump’s social media company, Truth Social.

Nunes’ resignation led to a special election to fill the remainder of his 2022 term. Conway won after a runoff in June. She was sworn in a week later.

“My constituents, the great people of California’s 22nd district, are facing water shortages, rising inflation and many other trials — not of their own making,” Conway said on the House floor at the time. “Their pain is my pain.”

Conway, 72, will leave Congress as the current 22nd district — which holds Tulare, Visalia, Clovis and a lot of eastern Fresno — phases out. This legislative session ends and a new one starts on Jan. 3, 2023, with new congressional maps that emerged from redistricting, the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries.

The Tulare Republican decided not to run for a full congressional term in 2022 when she ran for this one.

The San Joaquin Valley has never had a woman serve a full term in the U.S. House. It has also never picked a Latino candidate for the House, despite now having three Hispanic-majority voting-age congressional districts.

New districts in the San Joaquin Valley will be represented by incumbent Republican Reps. Kevin McCarthy, David Valadao and Tom McClintock; GOP newcomer John Duarte; and Democratic Reps. Jim Costa and Josh Harder.

Congresswoman Conway

In the House, Conway took positions on committees for natural resources and veteran’s affairs.

She introduced a bill in November to open up the Hetch Hetchy reservoir for public recreation and increase San Francisco’s annual fee to access it.

Conway was an original cosponsor on 11 other measures, including ones on bolstering water access, protecting giant sequoias and enhancing penalties against people who defraud veterans. Only one of them made it out of the House: a measure to dedicate a San Diego post office, which passed both chambers but has not been signed into law. She also backed a few failed measures to restrict abortion access.

In votes, Conway has sided with House Minority Leader McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and most of her GOP colleagues. She voted against an act for same-sex and interracial marriage protections and a spending-package for climate, health and tax measures. The California congresswoman said Democrats’ claims that this Inflation Reduction Act would “lower inflation is an insult to the intelligence of the American people.”

Conway, McCarthy and Valadao, R-Hanford, led an August letter from California Republicans to the U.S. Department of the Interior to probe its re-consultation of biological opinions made in 2019 about water deliveries from the Central Valley Project and State Water Project. Both projects deliver clean water to California farmers and families.

Valadao, who has been friends with Conway and her family for over a decade, said that she “has been a champion for the Central Valley” in Congress. He said that he has “really enjoyed serving with her” and called her “a vital voice for California water issues.”

“Her common sense voice in Congress will be greatly missed by me and the entire California delegation,” Valadao said.

Several queries to three different people in Conway’s offices over the course of several months went unanswered. The congresswoman responded to a direct email on the cusp of the holidays but did not respond to a follow-up to conduct an interview.

Before Congress

Conway has represented the San Joaquin Valley from the local level to the federal level. From 2008 through 2014, she served the Valley in the Assembly and was the chamber’s Republican leader for the final four years of her tenure. There, Conway advocated for lowering taxes and increasing water access in the San Joaquin Valley, which carried over to her congressional agenda.

She first took political office as a Tulare County supervisor in 2001, leaving to join the Legislature. Her father, John Conway, had been a member of that board of supervisors for a decade before he passed away in 1991.

Conway worked in health care and business before entering politics. She ran her own consulting group after her time in the Legislature.

In 2019, Trump appointed her to serve as California’s executive director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, where she distributed more than $100 million in safety net and disaster relief programs for farmers, ranchers, foresters and agricultural producers.

Conway is a life-long San Joaquin Valley resident: She was born in Kern County, went to school in Fresno and calls Tulare home with her husband.

Latest Stories

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Raptors' Siakam named Eastern Conference player of the week

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the fifth time in his career. Siakam averaged 38.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 43.6 minutes per game as the Raptors went 2-1 last week. The 28-year-old had 38 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in a 104-101 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 19 before scoring a career-high 52 points in a 113-106 win over New York on Dec. 21. Siakam became just the fifth player in franchise history to score 5

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers

    DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki stood with his son Max, both ready to push the lever that would unveil the statue of the retired Dallas Mavericks star outside the team's arena. It already had been revealed that the statue depicted Nowitzki's signature one-legged fadeaway jumper. Not that there ever was any question. “That jump shot, just going up to the sky, creating all type of rain,” said Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham, whose team was playing the Mavericks in the Christmas Day game that follo

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Analysis: Some NFL teams won't reap reward for poor seasons

    Les Snead famously wore a T-shirt at the Los Angeles Rams' championship parade 10 months ago mocking his team's lack of draft picks. Snead built a Super Bowl winner the unconventional way, out of free agents and trades rather than through the draft. His acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford from Detroit cost him his first-round pick in 2022 and he sent two picks, including his second-rounder, to Denver for quarterback hunter Von Miller. Those moves paid off spectacularly in the Rams’ 23-20

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.