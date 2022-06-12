How Connery's fee left movie bosses shaken but not stirred

Scottish actor Sean Connery, 1963. (Photo by Paul Popper/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images) - Paul Popper/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images

Sean Connery was dropped from a major film in the 1960s after he demanded an outrageous fee in an apparent effort to prove his worth to his James Bond producers, according to new research.

When he was cast in a satirical romance set in British India in the 1850s, the producers were taken aback to learn that he wanted to be paid more than $1m, even though his previous earnings were nowhere near that.

The actor had found fame in the 1960s as the secret agent in Dr No, From Russia with Love and Goldfinger, but he was frustrated that he got a fraction of the multi-million-dollar profits that went to the Bond producers, Harry Saltzman and Albert R Broccoli. In a 1965 interview, Connery said that what he earned was important: “I’m entitled to it.”

Although he established the Bond films as a worldwide phenomenon, he received a mere $50,000 for Goldfinger and, just a few years earlier, he was earning far less. In 1957, the BBC paid him 79 guineas (£83) for Requiem for a Heavyweight, in which he played a washed-up prize fighter.

He saw his opportunity when he was cast in Twentieth Century-Fox’s Nine Tiger Man, which was to have been directed in 1967 by George Cukor, whose classics include My Fair Lady, for which he won the Best Director Oscar.

Researching a forthcoming book, Professor Andrew Spicer, of the University of the West of England in Bristol, has unearthed documents showing that Cukor and his producers were shocked by Connery’s excessive demands.

The list included a living allowance of $1,500 per week on top of a salary of $1 million and 10 per cent of the gross, as well as a trip to India to “absorb atmosphere” and consultation on the casting of the lead women’s roles.

One of the producers argued that the salary was $250,000 more than Fox had ever paid an actor.

Cukor was taken aback by Connery: “One would think that given a perfect part in a distinguished enterprise properly produced and directed would be important to him.”

Prof. Spicer suggests that, in demanding a huge payment, Connery may have been trying to show the Bond producers that he was literally worth a million dollars: “It’s impossible to know exactly whether Connery was making excessive demands because he thought ‘it’s conceivable that they might pay this enormous salary and then I can go back to the Bond producers and say, look I’m worth this’. Or [as a] way of getting out of a film he didn’t want to do.”

He found details of Connery’s early fees in the BBC archives and unearthed telexes and other documents relating to Connery’s demands and his casting among Cukor’s papers in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles.

He will include the research in his forthcoming book, titled Sean Connery: Acting, Stardom, and National Identity, which will be published by Manchester University Press in June.

He has explored Connery’s early work and the ‘Bond phenomenon’, as well as his struggle to escape type-casting through other films, including Alfred Hitchcock’s psychological thriller Marnie.

In Cukor’s film, the English playwright Terence Rattigan had adapted Lesley Blanch’s 1965 novel The Nine Tiger Man: A Tale of Low Behaviour in High Places. Connery was to play a maharaja’s adopted heir, although low-born.

Prof. Spicer said that he may have been intrigued by the part politically: “It’s a satire on British imperialism. That does appeal to him as a Scot. It’s a tale about the mutiny of 1857. So it’s got a political resonance for him.”

He dismissed the suggestion that Connery was simply out to make a lot of money.

But the exasperated producers withdrew their offer following his demands and eventually aborted the production.

Cukor was all the more disappointed because, when he met up with Connery in 1966 to discuss the film, he could see “facets of his personality that had never appeared in Bond”: “He was gay, endearing – qualities that could have been brought out – with skillful direction.”

Prof. Spicer said that Connery was “at odds with the Bond producers” by 1965, “to the extent that he refused to speak to either and stopped working if Saltzman appeared on set”.

His ruse to be paid more may have worked as they paid him $750,000 for You Only Live Twice in 1967. But they rejected his demand for $1m for the next 007 film and replaced him with George Lazenby.

But he did get his way eventually. Prof. Spicer said: “He was paid $1.25m for Diamonds Are Forever, after the disaster of Lazenby.”