'The Conners': Premiere date, cast, trailer, what to know about new season

Laurie Metcalf, Jay R. Ferguson, Katey Sagal and John Goodman in Season 6 of 'The Conners'.

The Conners are almost back with their daily, relatable struggles.

The family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky — are "still doing their best to get by," says ABC about the upcoming season.

While ABC has not revealed much more about the new season, executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan dropped some hints to TVLine, saying Season 6 will bring the return of 96-year-old Estelle Parsons as Bev as she battles dementia, Mark going off to college, Becky's romance with FedEx pilot Tyler (played by Sean Astin), Jackie recalibrating her life, Dan and Darlene embarking on a road trip to Chicago and an appearance by Nick Offerman.

The upcoming season will also see Ben turn 50 and Dan and Louise “working hard" to manage their finances and mortgage.

Katey Sagal and Lecy Goranson in Season 6 of 'The Conners'.

Here's what you need to know about Season 6 of "The Conners," including the premiere date, cast, and how to watch.

'The Conners' premiere date

Season 6 of "The Conners" is scheduled to premiere on ABC on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. EST. Episodes will air weekly until the finale and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Meanwhile, previous seasons of "The Conners" are not available to stream on Hulu, unlike other ABC shows. Only recent episodes will be available on the streaming service.

'The Conners': Stream the series on Hulu

The season is expected to have 13 episodes, per TVLine.

'The Conners' cast

Season 6 of 'The Conners' will premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Series regulars, including Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Alicia Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jay R. Ferguson and Katey Sagal will return for the sixth season along with some exciting additions such as Nick Offerman and Estelle Parsons.

Fan favorites Jayden Rey and Michael Fishman will not be returning for the new season.

'The Conners' trailer

ABC released the latest trailer for the series on Jan. 31.

