The Conners: One Mother of a Twist

Want to feel old? Darlene Conner’s about to be a grandmother!

During Wednesday’s Conners, Harris revealed that she’s pregnant. The father is Kai, a drifter she brought home in Season 5’s ninth episode, “Crumbs and Couch Surfers,” only to discover that he was stealing money from her. That storyline concluded with Louise chasing Kai out of the house with a baseball bat, so it’s probably safe to wager that Harris will be raising the kid alone.

Naturally, Harris’ big news begat a larger discussion about whether she’s ready to be a mom. Dan, for one, thought his granddaughter should have the baby regardless of whether she’s ready — a decidedly different reaction than he had when a similarly aged Darlene came home and told him that she and David were expecting. And then there was Jackie, who strongly advocated for abortion and revealed that she had one when she was Harris’ age and never regretted it, just in case there was any doubt at this point that Andy’s been retconned.

Darlene, speaking from a place of experience, couldn’t believe Harris was even considering having a baby. “If I could go back and really think it through, and choose to have you later, and on way more solid ground, I would do that,” she explained. “People who don’t have money, who have kids at your age, just continue the cycle of poverty.” But in the end, Harris decided to keep the baby, and Darlene vowed to be there for her daughter every step of the way. That includes having Harris move in with her and Ben.

