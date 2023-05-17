The Conners future revealed after season 5

Eric McCandles - ABC

The Conners spoilers follow.

The Conners will return for a sixth season.

Deadline reported on Tuesday (May 16) that the Roseanne spinoff series will officially be back next season, following its most recent finale on May 4 earning an impressive 3.6 million viewers on ABC.

Cast members John Goodman (Dan Conner), Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner-Olinsky), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris-Goldufski) and Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner-Healy) all made deals to return ahead of the official renewal.

The big news comes on the same day as ABC renewed American Idol, The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Jeopardy!, among other unscripted series.

Producer executive producer Bruce Helford previously hinted that the sixth season is likely to be the finishing line for The Conners, though ABC has yet to clarify the show's future beyond a renewal.

"Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don't want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners," he explained to TVLine.

"I would not [say that] definitively because the numbers were so good this season, and we've all had a really great time... but it's definitely a possibility."

The Conners started as a spinoff of the rebooted Roseanne, after its namesake Roseanne Barr was fired for making controversial political statements in May 2018.

ABC pivoted towards killing off the Roseanne Conner character and building a spinoff show around her on-screen family. Michael Fishman, who played Roseanne and Dan's son DJ, was part of the Conners cast for the first four seasons before departing the show.

The Conners airs on ABC in the US. Because of the ongoing WGA strike, there is no telling yet whether the sixth season will air in the autumn as originally planned, or pivot to a later date.

