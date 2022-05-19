The Conners Finale: EPs Reveal Reason for MIA Wedding Guest, Clarify Jackie's Marital History and Tease Season 5

Two out of three couples made it down the aisle during The Conners‘ Season 4 finale.

Wednesday’s eventful half-hour saw Harris demoted from bride to bridesmaid. She broke things off with her much older, dimwitted fiancé Aldo, who was determined to start a family as soon as they got married.

It was a much happier day for Harris’ mother Darlene and her great-aunt Jackie, who wed Ben and Neville in a joint ceremony that involved a judge, a priest and an operatic clown.

Meanwhile, with Becky and Beverly Rose set to move in with Darlene and Ben, the recently remarried Dan came down with a case of empty-nest syndrome. Little did he know that one of his grandkids will be sticking around…

After screening the finale, TVLine hopped on the phone with executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan, who not only answered all our burning questions about the wedding (and Jackie’s marital history — remember Fred?), but also served up multiple hints about Season 5. Grade the episode via the following poll, then keep scrolling for our Q&A…

