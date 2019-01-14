Conners caps strong weekend to finish tied for third at Sony Open

HONOLULU — Corey Conners capped a strong weekend at the Sony Open by finishing in a tie for third on Sunday, picking up his second Top-5 performance of the season.

The native of Listowel, Ont., who entered the event as a Monday qualifier, shot back-to-back rounds of 64 to close at 17 under.

Conners' second best result of the season — he was runner-up at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October — saw him finish five strokes back of winner Matt Kuchar and slotted alongside Hudson Swafford, Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie.

The 27-year-old has already accrued 331 points in the FedEx Cup standings, nearly as many as the 353 he collected last season when he finished No. 130.

Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., (72) finished 8-under, Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., (68) was 7-under, Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., (67) came in 5-under while Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., was 1-over through three rounds and didn't play the final day.

The Canadian Press