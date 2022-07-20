ConnectWise Announces Inaugural WISE Awards to Celebrate the Success of Partners

ConnectWise, Inc.

Winners to Be Announced at IT Nation Connect 2022 in November

TAMPA, Fla., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), today announced the launch of the WISE Awards , a new program to recognize solution Partners who are achieving their most ambitious vision of success through ConnectWise software, services and community while also striving to make a difference and empower others in the broader industry. Winners will be announced at the inaugural WISE Awards Ceremony, held at IT Nation Connect 2022, Nov. 9-11 in Orlando, Florida.

Partners will be recognized across the following categories, based on their adoption and use of the ConnectWise portfolio over the past year:

All-In Partner of the Year : Awarded to the Partner company that strategically uses the most comprehensive selection of the ConnectWise portfolio of solutions and services.

Business Management Partners of the Year : Awarded to the Partner company finding success through ConnectWise Business Management solutions.

Unified Monitoring and Management Partners of the Year: Awarded to the Partner company finding success through ConnectWise Unified Monitoring & Management solutions.

Cybersecurity Partners of the Year : Awarded to the Partner company finding success through ConnectWise Cybersecurity Management solutions.

Ecosystem Partner of the Year : Awarded to the Partner company leveraging the most third-party solutions through the ConnectWise marketplace.

IT Nation Partner of the Year : Awarded to the most engaged member of The IT Nation community.

Partner Referral Award : Awarded to the Partner company that has provided the most successful referrals to ConnectWise.

ConnectWise Community Giveback Award: A $10,000 philanthropic acceleration award from the ConnectWise Foundation , presented to the Partner company demonstrating a powerful impact in their local community through either philanthropic and community service efforts or in creatively helping local businesses bring meaningful, positive change in their community. The unique aspect of this award is that the recipient is determined by peer nomination and committee vote. Nominations for the Community Giveback Award may be submitted on the WISE Awards webpage .

“Our Partners are at the heart of our industry and inspire us every day by creatively using technology to do extraordinary things for their customers and communities,” said Amy Lucia, Chief Marketing Officer, ConnectWise. “The WISE Awards are an exciting new way for us to recognize and celebrate outstanding Partners who continue to make strides and go above and beyond to deliver exemplary service to the MSP community. We look forward to honoring the deserving winners at IT Nation Connect 2022 in November.”

The WISE Award winners will be announced at this year’s IT Nation Connect , the premier thought-leadership conference for TSPs designed to promote education, inspiration, and networking in the community. In addition to a premier experience at IT Nation Connect , winning Partners will gain access to many unique opportunities, promotional materials, and more .

To learn more about the WISE Awards, including participation and nomination criteria and what the winners’ package entails, visit the WISE Awards webpage .

