ConnectMeVoice Introduces Groundbreaking UCaaS Platform and Management Portal

Empowering IT Channel Partners with Virtually Unlimited Communications Capabilities

SUMMERVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / ConnectMeVoice, an innovative unified communications provider to MSP (Managed Service Providers) partners, announced today the introduction of its new Clarity™ open UCaaS platform and management portal.

Radically simplifying Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) setup and management, the ConnectMeVoice (CMV) Clarity portal makes day-to-day administration simpler, more transparent, and intuitive. Powered by the lasted-generation RestAPIs, the CMV Clarity portal is the result of more than nine months of design, development, testing, and quality assurance efforts in collaboration with user experience (UX) experts, product management, IT service partners and end-users. The development process included a detailed time and motion analysis to simplify and reduce the time it takes to accomplish any task.

"What makes the new CMV Clarity portal radically different is the improvements across the entire user experience," says Scott Seltzer, founder and CEO of ConnectMeVoice. "These advances span the look and feel, customization, navigation, and organization, plus the configuration and set up for our IT services partners."

The CMV management portal offers unprecedented transparency with its embedded Call Analytics. Increased visibility across call quality, call lifecycle, SIP history and call recordings will allow partners and users to directly access call details, dramatically improving customer experience. It also incorporates the latest security strategies covering strict role-based security, two-factor authentication (2FA), and anti-phishing protocols.

"ConnectMeVoice understands my business and the communications needs of the companies we support," emphasizes Paul Nebb, CEO of Titan Technologies, a Marlboro, New Jersey-based MSP. "The management capabilities of the new platform provide my team with greater control and insight into client environments and to easily extend those capabilities to other solutions."

The CMV Clarity open platform empowers IT services providers and third-party software vendors to integrate UCaaS capabilities easily into their own proprietary solutions. As an open platform, Clarity provides unparalleled control and flexibility and permits integration on a micro-functional level. Based on the proprietary ConnectMeVoice geo-redundant UCaaS and CPaaS infrastructure, the new portal offers the reliability and service delivery level that partners need to support today's businesses.

The new Clarity platform allows IT services companies to easily integrate functions such as 'click to dial,' user presence, device set up, configuration as separate elements or incorporate the platform as part of a larger, more holistic strategy. For more information about partnership and integration opportunities, contact sales@connectmevoice.com.

The ConnectMeVoice Clarity™ platform and end-user portal is immediately available through the company's IT services partner network across North America. To find out more about our portfolio of innovative technologies, please contact ConnectMeVoice at info@connectmevoice.com, or call 732 490-9007 x3.

About ConnectMeVoice

ConnectMeVoice's mission is to level the telecommunications playing field for MSPs and their clients by offering them all the next-generation benefits of a cloud-based unified communications platform typically only available to larger organizations. Our disruptive pricing model, paired with a next-generation UCaaS platform, enables MSPs and their end-user customers to cut costs without cutting communications corners and reinvest the savings into their futures. Please follow ConnectMeVoice on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

