Connecting Golfers to Caddies: How Caddy Time is Aiming to Elevate the Game of Golf

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Caddy Time is a breakthrough app that is positioned to be the Uber of the golfing world. It seamlessly connects golfers with caddies that have varying skill levels in golf. So far, it has proved to be a win-win solution for golfers, caddies and the golf courses on which they play.

Caddies get a lucrative side hustle and golf courses get to enrich their product for their golfers and golfers get an enhanced gaming experience.

The app was co-founded by golfing buddies M. Brett Jaffee and David Rider, who have played at least 1000 rounds of golf together. But it was only in December 2020 that they first engaged the services of a caddie while playing. Having a caddie enhanced their enjoyment of the game and convinced them that it would be a good idea to create an app that would make caddies available to golfers. Thus, Caddy Time was born.

Brett Jaffee, who is the CEO of Caddy Time, has effectively leveraged his extensive experience as an entrepreneur and in sales to make Caddy Time the success that it is today. Recently, Caddy Time partnered with the PGA (Professional Golf Association) to provide caddies for the Canadian National Championship. The organization rightly recognized that by making local caddies a part of the tournament, it was promoting awareness of golf within the community and thus boosting the chance for more people taking to professional golf and purchasing golf related merchandise. Launched in September 2021, through word of mouth alone, the app has gained over 20,000 registered users, with the number growing every day.

Said Brett Jaffee, "Caddy Time is the greatest thing to happen to golf since television. We are geared mainly towards users in North America, but we have 1000 people overseas who have registered with us and are working on foreign language versions of the app like Spanish, South Korean and Japanese versions. We developed the app once we understood all the many benefits of using a caddie. I strongly felt that other golfers should also be able to enjoy the services of a caddie when they needed to. Currently, only 1% of courses across the country offer the services of a caddie. We cater to the needs of the remaining 99%. While some golfers have reservations about the financial cost of hiring a caddie, many golfers like me, take to the golf course for enjoyment and wouldn't mind the extra expense of paying for a caddie. The main reason golf courses stopped offering caddies was that demand was uneven and it was difficult to manage supply and demand. Through our app, we remedy this gap with the supply of caddies only to those who need their services."

The app has a user-friendly interface and is easy to download and use. Based on their needs, golfers can choose from several categories: First Timer's caddie, Competition caddie, Language specific caddie, Coaching caddie, Executive caddie and Walk or Ride caddie. There is additionally a notes section where they can put in details or requests.

All caddies at Caddy Time are screened for their knowledge of golf and caddying using a questionnaire that has been designed by a behavioral psychologist. Based on how they perform in the assessment, they are classified into 5 categories with the Platinum category offering the highest levels of pay and the gold, silver and bronze getting progressively lower wages. The last category is the "not ready yet" category for those who have failed to qualify in the test and have the option to retake two weeks after they have improved their knowledge of golf.

From the caddie's perspective, this is a lucrative side hustle as the pay can vary from $40 to $100 an hour and they are effectively leveraging and polishing their golf skills. They get to travel far and wide. Caddy Time has booked rounds in Aqaba, Jordan and Rio de Janeiro.

For golf courses, managing amateur golfers who work as caddies and only when hired by golfers is very stressful. Caddy Time is a maintenance-free and cost-free solution that can be offered as a value added feature for their course when needed by clients. Caddy Time also shares revenue from every caddie with the course. The course also makes revenue through foods and drinks ordered by the caddies and the golfers who engage their services.

As soon as the golfers make a booking, they have to pay a booking fee, which is 100% refundable if they cancel. For every bag that they tend to, caddies get a minimum of $20. Golfers and caddies have the option to rate each other on Caddy Time. Payments are made through Stripe and caddies can make a decent amount of money that far exceeds the minimum wage.

Concluded Brett Jaffee, "By providing people with the opportunity to become caddies and learn golf, we are opening up golf to a wider audience across the world. There are many programs that are seeking to popularize golf among minorities and inner city populations, but I believe Caddy Time will be just as effective. There is nothing that will draw the attention of people who know relatively little about golf than the opportunity to make money doing something they could potentially enjoy. Through Caddy Time, we are also leveling the playing field so that there are less chances of unrealistic scores and there is a greater element of fairness. I believe Caddy Time is truly the best thing to happen to golf since television. We have the first mover advantage. Nobody else offers what we do"

