Connecticut visits Atlanta following Howard's 30-point outing

Connecticut Sun (19-6, 10-4 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (8-17, 3-10 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream hosts the Connecticut Sun after Rhyne Howard scored 30 points in the Atlanta Dream's 83-81 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Dream are 3-10 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up 81.2 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Sun have gone 10-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is the best team in the Eastern Conference allowing only 73.6 points per game while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Atlanta is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Connecticut allows to opponents. Connecticut averages 81.0 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 81.2 Atlanta gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on July 7 the Sun won 80-67 led by 23 points from DeWanna Bonner, while Allisha Gray scored 19 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is averaging 15.6 points for the Dream.

Bonner is averaging 17.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aerial Powers: out (calf ), Jordin Canada: out (finger), Lorela Cubaj: out (personal).

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press