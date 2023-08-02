Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas becomes first WNBA player to record 20-20-10 triple-double

Connecticut Sun All-Star Alyssa Thomas is red-hot.

Thomas lifted the Sun to a 79-69 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday by way of a historic 21-point, 20-rebound and 12-assist performance, becoming the first WNBA player to record a 20-20-10 triple-double.

The four-time All-Star added three steals and one block on the night at Mohegan Sun Arena, all while giving up no turnovers.

It marks Thomas' ninth triple-double in her career and her fifth triple-double of the season, more than any player this year. And she's close to averaging a triple-double on the season; Thomas is averaging 14.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists.

➡ Career-high in rebounds

That's not the only history Thomas made.

Thomas, who recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the Sun's 87-83 loss to the Lynx on Sunday, is the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in back-to-back games multiple times in a season.

Things appear to be heating up on and off the court for Thomas, who announced her engagement to Sun teammate DeWanna Bonner. The Sun are 19-7 on the season and in third place, behind only the Las Vegas Aces (23-2) and the New York Liberty (19-6).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sun's Alyssa Thomas records WNBA's first 20-20-10 triple-double