Connecticut Sun WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Connecticut Sun:
Round 2 (No. 22 overall) - Alexis Morris, guard, LSU
Round 3 (34)
Connecticut Sun's last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 12 overall): Nia Clouden, guard, Michigan State
2021 (No. 20 overall): DiJonai Carrington, guard, Baylor
2020 (No. 25 overall): Kaila Charles, guard/forward, Maryland
2019 (No. 9 overall): Kristine Anigwe, center/forward, California
2018 (No. 9 overall): Lexie Brown, guard, Duke
2023 WNBA draft: Team-by-team picks
► Eastern Conference: Atlanta Dream | Chicago Sky | Connecticut Sun | Indiana Fever | New York Liberty | Washington Mystics
► Western Conference: Dallas Wings | Las Vegas Aces | Los Angeles Sparks | Minnesota Lynx | Phoenix Mercury | Seattle Storm
