Connecticut Police Dog Finds Missing 10-Year-Old Girl and Helps Bring Her Home Safely

police dog finds missing girl

Connecticut State Police - Troop L Litchfield

Izzy the police dog is getting extra ear scratches and back pats for her "great work."

On Sunday, the Connecticut State Police received a call about a missing 10-year-old girl in Woodbury. Troopers responded to the call along with Izzy and her handler.

Upon arriving at the missing girl's residence, Izzy was given an object of hers so the dog could pick up on the child's scent, Greenwich Time reported. After receiving the scent, Izzy led her handler on a 1.63 track through the wooded area near the girl's home, which ended in the pair finding the missing child.

Izzy discovered the child near a nature center. Thanks to the canine's quick work, authorities found the girl unharmed and safely returned her to her family.

"On 12/12/21 at approximately 1408 hours, TFC Matthew and K9 Izzy were dispatched to the area of White Deer Rocks Rd in the Town of Woodbury for a report of a missing 10-year-old female. After a 1.63 mile track, K9 Izzy successfully located the female youth in the area of the Whittemore Sanctuary in Woodbury. Great work to Izzy and her handler!" the Connecticut State Police's Troop L Litchfield posted on Facebook after the rescue.

Izzy is one of the numerous trained canines that have helped the authorities find missing people this year. In July, search and rescue dog Tango helped South Dakota's Pennington County Sheriff's Office find a missing teen in three hours.