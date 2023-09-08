Connecticut Man Is Third Drowning Death This Week Off North Carolina's Outer Banks Coast

The 36-year-old Enfield, Conn. man was found unresponsive in the water about 50 yards from the Nags Head Fishing Pier, authorities said

Rough surf conditions have claimed the life of another swimmer in the waters off North Carolina’s Outer Banks, officials said.

On Wednesday, a 36-year-old Enfield, Connecticut, man was pronounced dead after apparently drowning off Nags Head Beach, according to CBS affiliate WNCT and ABC affiliate WVEC.

The swimmer’s death comes one day after a 68-year-old man from Ohio was found unresponsive in the ocean off southern Hatteras Island and two days after a 28-year-old woman from Washington, D.C., was found unresponsive in rough water off the coast of Avon.

At about 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a 911 call was placed about a man in distress in the water, about 50 yards from the Nags Head Fishing Pier, WVEC reported.

A lifeguard with Nags Head Ocean Rescue was able to rescue the man from the water and started CPR. Dare County Emergency Medical Services transported him to Outer Banks Hospital where he was pronounced dead, per WNCT.

A representative with Nags Head Ocean Rescue did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for additional information.

Earlier this week, David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a statement that swimmers and those in the area should be aware of “high energy surf conditions” which produce “large waves and life-threatening rip currents.”

“Visitors wading into the surf, even as shallow as waist deep, may be overcome by large waves, suffer injuries, and may be overtaken by rough ocean conditions making it difficult, if not impossible, for all but the strongest, most experienced swimmers to survive,” Hallac said.

Another drowning death was reported on Wednesday in North Carolina, near North Topsail Beach, which is about 200 miles southwest of the Outer Banks.

The body of a 16-year-old who was cast netting was recovered after the teen was likely pulled into the water by the strong current, officials said, according to WNCT.

