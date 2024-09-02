Connecticut hosts Seattle, aims for 25th win this season

Seattle Storm (19-13, 8-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (24-8, 13-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun will look for its 25th win this season when the Sun take on the Seattle Storm.

The Sun are 12-3 on their home court. Connecticut has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Storm are 7-8 on the road. Seattle is the top team in the Western Conference with 40.6 points per game in the paint led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 9.9.

Connecticut averages 80.8 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 79.3 Seattle gives up. Seattle scores 9.1 more points per game (83.6) than Connecticut gives up (74.5).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sun won 93-86 in the last meeting on Sept. 1. Brionna Jones led the Sun with 26 points, and Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is averaging 10.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun.

Ogwumike is averaging 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and two steals for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Storm: 5-5, averaging 82.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

