Connected Healthcare Market Size (2022-2027) | Industry Value Projected To Reach US$ 155.55 Billion By 2026 | Future Strategic Planning, Competitive Landscape, Product & Service, Market Position, & Holistic Analysis | Industry Research Biz

The Leading Players analyzed in this report are Accenture, IBM, SAP, GE Healthcare, Oracle, Microsoft, Airstrip Technology, Medtronic, Allscripts, GE Healthcare, Oracle, Cerner, Philips, Agamatrix.

Pune, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

The global “Connected Healthcare Market” (2022-2027) study provides critical information related to the global, regional and top players including Connected Healthcare market share analysis, winning strategies, recent developments, and financials planning. Besides providing information regarding the key players in the Connected Healthcare market, the study also recalibrates, the impact of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that has the potential to impact the growth of the Connected Healthcare market.

Connected healthcare is a socio-technical model for healthcare management and delivery by using technology to provide healthcare services remotely. Connected health, also known as technology enabled care (TEC) aims to maximize healthcare resources and provide increased, flexible opportunities for consumers to engage with clinicians and better self-manage their care. It uses readily available consumer technologies to deliver patient care outside of the hospital or doctor's office. Connected health encompasses programs in telehealth, remote care (such as home care) and disease and lifestyle management, often leverages existing technologies such as connected devices using cellular networks and is associated with efforts to improve chronic care

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Connected Healthcare Market
The global Connected Healthcare market size is projected to reach US$ 155550 million by 2026, from US$ 50950 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2021-2026.

The research report studies the Connected Healthcare market size using different methodologies and analyzes to supply accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it's divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information within the report. This report is aimed toward guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The worldwide Connected Healthcare market growth analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.

The Major Players in the Connected Healthcare Market include:

  • Accenture

  • IBM

  • SAP

  • GE Healthcare

  • Oracle

  • Microsoft

  • Airstrip Technology

  • Medtronic

  • Allscripts

  • Boston Scientific

  • Athenahealth

  • Cerner

  • Philips

  • Agamatrix

  • Qualcomm

  • AliveCor

Global Connected Healthcare Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Telemedicine

  • Home Monitoring

  • Assisted Living

  • Clinical Monitoring

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Diagnosis and Treatment

  • Monitoring Applications

  • Education and Awareness

  • Wellness and Prevention

  • Healthcare Management

  • Others

Key Reasons to Purchase Connected Healthcare Market Report:

  • The report analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service within the region also as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

  • The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Connected Healthcare Industry

  • The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth

  • Competitive landscape which includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

  • The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the main market players

  • The report gives the present as well as the future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges and restraints of both emerging also as developed regions

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

  • Which are the key factors driving the Connected Healthcare market?

  • What was the size of the emerging Connected Healthcare market by value in 2020?

  • What will be the size of the emerging Connected Healthcare market in 2027?

  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Connected Healthcare market?

  • What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Connected Healthcare market?

  • What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Connected Healthcare market?

Global Connected Healthcare Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Connected Healthcare market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Connected Healthcare market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Connected Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Telemedicine
1.2.3 Home Monitoring
1.2.4 Assisted Living
1.2.5 Clinical Monitoring
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Connected Healthcare Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Diagnosis and Treatment
1.3.3 Monitoring Applications
1.3.4 Education and Awareness
1.3.5 Wellness and Prevention
1.3.6 Healthcare Management
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Connected Healthcare Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Connected Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Connected Healthcare Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Connected Healthcare Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Connected Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Connected Healthcare Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Connected Healthcare Market Trends
2.3.2 Connected Healthcare Market Drivers
2.3.3 Connected Healthcare Market Challenges
2.3.4 Connected Healthcare Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Connected Healthcare Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Connected Healthcare Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Connected Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Connected Healthcare Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Connected Healthcare Revenue
3.4 Global Connected Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Connected Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Connected Healthcare Revenue in 2020
3.5 Connected Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Connected Healthcare Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Connected Healthcare Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Connected Healthcare Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Connected Healthcare Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Connected Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Connected Healthcare Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Connected Healthcare Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Connected Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America
6.1 North America Connected Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada

7 Europe
7.1 Europe Connected Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Connected Healthcare Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Connected Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Connected Healthcare Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Healthcare Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Connected Healthcare Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Connected Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Connected Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Connected Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Connected Healthcare Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Connected Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Connected Healthcare Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

……………………..Continued

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


