Smartphones have found a way to enhance our video gaming lives. They now offer a way to connect to our systems and give us new ways to play and experience video games in a way we haven’t been able to before. Smartphones don’t just play game apps, but can work as a second controller. Although a regular Xbox controller is easier to play with, using your smartphone as an Xbox controller can have its own benefits.

Your smart device will need to be up to date and connected to your app store in order to sync it as an Xbox controller. As long as these two things have happened, we can help guide you in connecting your smartphone to your Xbox console easily.

Further reading

How to connect your phone to an Xbox One

Step 1: Download the Xbox app

View photos xbox-app-screen-2 More

Before downloading the Xbox app for iOS or Android, you’ll want to update your smartphone or tablet to the latest version of its operating system (OS). Users of iOS need version 10.3 or higher to run the app. Microsoft recommends Android users have version 4.4 or higher. Once updated, head over to either the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and enter “Xbox” in the search field to locate the app.

Tap the Install button to begin downloading the app to your smartphone or tablet, and launch it once it’s installed. Then, sign in to your Xbox account when prompted.

Step 2: Connect to your network

View photos xbox-app-screen-3 More

To sync your Xbox One and your phone, both devices must be online. To check your network on the Xbox One, go to Settings > Network > Network Settings.

On your smartphone, go to the network/Wi-Fi menu in your device’s system preferences or settings. If your Xbox One is not connected, select Set Up Wireless Network, choose your desired network, and enter the respective password when prompted. Both devices must be within the range of your network to connect.

Certain features, like using your phone as a remote control for the Xbox One, require both your Xbox One and phone to be connected on the same Wi-Fi network. Others, such as checking your achievements and activity feed, work as long as both devices are on an internet connection.

Step 3: Sync your smartphone with your console

View photos xbox-app-screen-1 More

Story continues