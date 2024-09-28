Connacht fight back to overcome Sharks in Galway

Sharks wing Eduan Keyter is tackled by Connacht's Piers O’Conor in Galway [Inpho]

Connacht (7) 36

Tries: Heffernan (2), Forde, Jennings, Dowling Cons: Ioane, Forde (3) Pen: Forde

Sharks (27) 33

Tries: Esterhuizen (2), Grobler Cons: Masuku (3) Pens: Hendrikse (2), Masuku

Connacht secured a bonus point in a dramatic 36-30 comeback victory over South African side Sharks in the second round of the United Rugby Championship in Galway.

The hosts took an early lead from a Dave Heffernan try but the visitors hit back with Andre Esterhuizen touching down twice and a Gerbrandt Grobler try giving their side a 27-7 lead before the break.

A second-half fightback for Connacht, with tries from Cathal Forde, Dave Heffernan and Shane Jennings, reduced the deficit to one point.

With the game on a knife-edge, Oisin Dowling scored what would prove to be the game-winning try and Connacht held on for the final 10 minutes to secure a hard-fought home victory.

Connacht got off to the perfect start, with Heffernan steering a powerful lineout maul before crashing over to give his side the lead after two minutes.

The hosts dominated territory and possession in the opening quarter, attacking with intent in the Sharks half.

However, momentum swung in the Sharks' direction after 20 minutes with centre Esterhuizen demonstrating his power to slice his way through the Connacht defence on two occasions to put his side ahead.

Cathal Forde goes over for Connacht's second try against Sharks [Inpho]

Sharks lock Grobler powered his way over from short distance before the break and accuracy from the kicking tee from Jordan Hendrikse and Siya Masuku helped their side to a commanding first-half advantage.

The Irish side rallied in the second half, with Forde chipping over the Sharks defence before getting on the end of a Mack Hansen assist to run in for the try.

The comeback continued with a quickfire double - Heffernan once again burrowing over from the back of a maul before Jennings sprinted in from a long distance breakaway to secure the bonus point and bring the deficit to within one point.

With the game in the balance, the hosts were rewarded after a sustained period of pressure on the Sharks line with replacement Dowling eventually stretching over to give his side the lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Connacht held on to their lead in the final stages and Forde added a penalty to cap a remarkable victory.

Connacht: Santiago Cordero; Mack Hansen, Piers O'Conor, Cathal Forde, Shane Jennings; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Niall Murray, David O'Connor; Josh Murphy, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast (capt).

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Sam Illo, Oisín Dowling, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Caolin Blade, David Hawkshaw, Paul Boyle.

Sharks: Jordan Hendrikse; Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker; Siya Masuku; Bradley Davids; Ntuthuko Mchunu; Dylan Richardson, Ruan Dreyer; Jason Jenkins, Gerbrandt Grobler; James Venter, Vincent Tshituka (capt), Emmanuel Tshituka.

Replacements: Fez Mbatha, Trevor Nyakane, Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, Reniel Hugo, Tinotenda Mavesere, Tian Meyer, Gurswin Wehr / Lionel Cronje.