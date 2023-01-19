Conn. Teen Hopes to Help Buy a Car and Wheelchair Lift for Her Best Friend: 'The Light of My Life'

Jason Duaine Hahn
·2 min read
A 15-year-old Connecticut student is hoping to raise enough money to buy her best friend a new wheelchair lift and vehicle so he can be "as happy and successful as possible."

Lily Gardiner recently created a GoFundMe campaign to benefit her friend, 14-year-old Chad Chlebowski.

"I had a very tough time going to school and an even harder time staying happy while I was there," Gardiner told Patch about her time in school before meeting Chlebowski.

"As soon as I met Chad, his presence and his familiar face made it feel easier to go to school," she explained. "Knowing I had someone to look forward to seeing was something that helped me so much."

When Chlebowski recently received a new motorized wheelchair to replace the one he relied on, he encountered an unexpected set of difficulties.

RELATED: High School Student Saves Money for 2 Years to Surprise Friend with an Electric Wheelchair

Gardiner said in the post on the fundraising site that the weight of the motorized wheelchair made it impossible for Chlebowski to easily use a lift at home and with his car.

"Chad is truly the light of my life and to know him is to love him," Gardiner wrote. "I don't know what I would do without him and he deserves the absolute world!! Chad can make you laugh like no one else can, he lights up every room he enters and he can make you happy even on your worst day."

RELATED: Dad Pushes Daughter with Rare Disease in Wheelchair as They Finish Boston Marathon Together

"It would mean so much to me if you could join me in raising money for him, in an attempt to give back half of the joy he gives to all of us!" she added. "I'm hoping to raise this money so Chad can be as happy and successful as possible in his new chair."

As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign has raised nearly $13,000 of its $15,000 goal.

RELATED VIDEO: Dad Pushes Daughter with Rare Disease in Wheelchair as They Finish Boston Marathon Together

"He's really excited about it," Gardiner told Patch of her fundraising effort to get her friend a new lift and vehicle. "Knowing so many people are helping him, it's really special."

She continued: "Chad is always in a good mood, and always the best version of himself. That's taught me a lot."

