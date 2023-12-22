Conn. Mom Accused of Drowning Daughter, 2, in River, Telling Police She and Child Went Swimming

The mother's family and coworkers allegedly told police her behavior was becoming concerning in the months leading up to her daughter's death, authorities say

A Connecticut mother was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with her 2-year-old daughter’s September drowning death.

Jail records reviewed by PEOPLE show that Devoni Miller, 24, remains in custody and is charged with murder. Police originally said her bond would be set at $1 million, but Connecticut State Department of Correction records show it’s now set at $2 million.

Miller has been charged with murder, reckless endangerment first-degree, interfering with an emergency call, reckless driving, evading responsibility in operation of other vehicles and risk of injury to a child, Connecticut State Police said in a statement Thursday.

First responders discovered the body of Miller’s child Deroyal Miller in the Connecticut River after responding to a two-car crash involving the mother on September 11. The 2-year-old child was pronounced dead shortly after she was taken to a nearby hospital, while the girl’s mother allegedly told police to “just take me to jail” after they responded to the scene, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed by PEOPLE.

Miller allegedly crashed her car into two other drivers on a Pennsylvania highway before getting out, angrily confronting a good Samaritan who attempted to call 911, and then running away from the scene of the crash with her child in her arms, the affidavit states.

The mother allegedly told police that her child “ran down” to the Connecticut River and was now “floating,” pointing them to where they could find her daughter. She allegedly told the officers, who were responding to the car crash, that she and her child were swimming at the time, according to the affidavit.

Police alleged that Miller told officers to “just kill me” while they questioned her about what happened. “I’m not crazy, just a little depressed,” she allegedly said, asking police to “just take me to jail," according to the affidavit.

A woman called 911 after seeing Miller’s Hyundai Sonata crash into the back of another car, drive across multiple lanes of traffic, and then run into a metal guard rail where her car ultimately came to a stop, according to the affidavit. Miller got out of the car and allegedly frantically confronted the bystander and begged them not to call 911, the affidavit states.

“You can’t call 911, I can’t go back there, they are going to take me back there,” Miller allegedly said, according to the affidavit. The affidavit alleges that she “repeatedly” tried to grab the woman’s cellphone to hang up the phone, the victim also told police.

The witness alleged to police Miller left the scene of the crash while carrying her child, though the witness said they didn’t know where the mother was going. When police arrived, they found Miller walking back to the scene of the crash without the child, wearing only her underwear, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit alleges responding officers asked her about her clothes and Miller replied: “I had to get rid of it.”

Before that crash, Miller had allegedly crashed into another vehicle before continuing to drive, the affidavit states. The first driver told police that Miller allegedly “never slowed down” before crashing into her and that after their initial impact, she backed up and crashed back into the other car two more times before driving away and crashing into the second car, according to the affidavit.



Connecticut State Police allege that an ensuing investigation in the days after the accident found that family and coworkers were growing concerned about Miller’s behavior, the affidavit says.

On the morning of the accident, Miller was “sent home from work after acting erratic and displaying violent tendencies, such as throwing items in the office,” the affidavit alleges. And in the months prior, Miller's family allegedly told police that she had “multiple physical and emotional outbursts" and often spoke about the Bible despite rarely expressing interest in religion beforehand, according to the affidavit.

The day before the accident, Miller’s mother attempted to get her granddaughter away from Miller, according to the affidavit. However, Miller “took off” with her daughter in the car, the affidavit alleges.



On the morning of her daughter’s death, a witness who was with Miller that morning said the mother “was at home and got up to take the baby away saying strange things like not to be afraid of death and talking about ‘the other side,’” the arrest affidavit states.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



