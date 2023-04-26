'The Conjuring 4' Receives Official Title

The official title of The Conjuring 4 has been revealed during Warner Bros.' presentation at CinemaCon 2023.

The upcoming installment will officially be titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, with franchise staples Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson set to reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who penned The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, will once again write the script. A director is yet to be announced, however James Wan and Peter Safran will return as producers.

Last Rites follows 2021's The Devil Made Me Do It and is based on the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who killed his landlord Alan Bono in 1981. The case gained widespread attention as Johnson's defense team attempted to prove his innocence by claiming that he was possessed by a demon.

Stay tuned for an official trailer and release date for The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Elsewhere in entertainment, take a look at everything coming to HBO Max in May 2023.