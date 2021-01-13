Congresswoman Lauren Boebert ‘was in stand-off on Capitol Hill after refusing bag search’
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert reportedly went up against Capitol Hill police after refusing a bag check as she entered the Capitol building.
"RIGHT NOW-> Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who has bragged about her desire to carry a weapon on Capital Hill is currently in a standoff with Capitol Police at the newly installed Metal Detectors outside the chamber doors," wrote CNN Washington correspondent Ryan Nobles on Twitter.
RIGHT NOW-> Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who has bragged about her desire to carry a weapon on Capital Hill is currently in a standoff with Capitol Police at the newly installed Metal Detectors outside the chamber doors.
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2021
Boebert walked through with her bag which set off the mags. She refused to offer the bag over to be searched and is now in a standoff with Cap Police.
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2021
Capitol Police won’t let her in until Boebert shows them what is in her bag, she won’t and is now standing by the entrance of the chamber. She is respectful but defiant.
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2021
The newly elected Colorado Congresswoman had pledged to carry a Glock handgun during her term in Washington, DC, saying, “I will carry my firearm in DC and in Congress,” in a video posted to Twitter last Sunday (10 January).
In the wake of last week's pro-Trump breach on the Capitol Building, metal detectors were installed outside of the House chambers, which everyone, including members, must walk through in order to get to the floor.
According to Nobels, Boebert was eventually let into the chamber, though "it was unclear from my vantage point if the Capitol Police searched her bag before she went in”.
Boebert has now been let into the chamber it was unclear from my vantage point if the Capitol Police searched her bag before she went in.
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) January 13, 2021
Huffington Post correspondent Matt Fuller also observed members of Congress expressing annoyance at the metal detectors.
“Members are stacked up at a metal detector, trying to get on the floor right now,” he wrote. “Steve Womack was just yelling that he was ‘PHYSICALLY RESTRAINED’ from entering the floor.”
Members are stacked up at a metal detector, trying to get on the floor right now.
Steve Womack was just yelling that he was “PHYSICALLY RESTRAINED” from entering the floor.
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 13, 2021
"Just watched about 10 Republicans walk around the magnetometer," he continued.
"Didn’t see them all, but among the group was Ralph Northham and Scott Perry.
Jeff Duncan bypassed the metal detector right before them."
Just watched about 10 Republicans walk around the magnetometer.
Didn’t see them all, but among the group was Ralph Northham and Scott Perry.
Jeff Duncan bypassed the metal detector right before them.
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 13, 2021
Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) just told the cops at the door he believes the magnetometers are unconstitutional.
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 13, 2021
Louie Gohmert just walked around the magnetometer.
“You can’t stop me; I’m on my way to a vote,” he said as he passed the cops.
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 13, 2021
Another member — didn’t catch who it was — sets off the metal detector.
He doesn’t stop to get wanded and the Capitol Police don’t stop him.
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 13, 2021
The metal detectors are going to be useless if they’re just going to let the members who don’t want to go through the magnetometer sidestep it.
I’m watching Democrats and about 4/5ths of Republicans comply. It’s really causing tension between police and members.
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 13, 2021
It’s actually incredible to watch Members of Congress go through a metal detector. There are certain tricks — like walking through the center, not wearing large belt buckles — that won’t set off the machine.
They’re blithely unaware, setting it off most of the time.
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 13, 2021
Meanwhile, Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko lambasted the new security protocols on Twitter.
"For members of Congress to enter the floor of the U.S. House, we now have to go through intense security measures, on top of the security we already go through. These new provisions include searches and being wanded like criminals. We now live in Pelosi’s communist America!”
For members of Congress to enter the floor of the U.S. House, we now have to go through intense security measures, on top of the security we already go through. These new provisions include searches and being wanded like criminals. We now live in Pelosi’s communist America!
— Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) January 13, 2021
Read More
Dems want to fine colleagues $1,000 for not wearing masks in Congress
Again, I’m asking my fellow Republicans to impeach Donald Trump