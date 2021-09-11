Congresswoman Denies Letting Zebras Loose in D.C. Suburb: 'My Alibi Is Solid'

eleanore norton

It's not every day a congresswoman denies responsibility for letting a handful of zebras loose on her constituents.

However, Eleanor Holmes Norton — a Democrat who represents Washington, D.C., as a non-voting delegate — made that exact declaration on Friday when she issued an official statement saying that she did not release the six zebras who have been spotted running wild in a local suburb.

While Norton, who is known for her support of the District of Columbia becoming the nation's 51st state and critic of having permanent fencing around the U.S. Capitol, did not specify who accused her of releasing the animals, a news release issued by her office said that the "charges were made known when a member of the public noted that, historically, Norton has valued the principle of consent of the governed, most notably in the fight for statehood for the District."

"More recently, Norton has also been known to oppose unnecessary fences," the release read.

In a statement, Norton said that the zebras were likely "let loose on Saturday or Sunday of last weekend, a period of time during which I was enjoying quiet time at home with family."

"My alibi is solid, but given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, which includes years of explaining the importance of having consent of the governed, and given my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the charge was made," she continued.

Norton added, "I hope the owners find the zebras and that all involved live long, full lives."

When asked about Norton's seemingly random declaration, the lawmaker's communications director Sharon Eliza Nichols told The Washington Post that it was a way to raise awareness about D.C. statehood.

"She thinks I'm mischievous," Nichols said of Norton, who reportedly loved the idea when it was pitched on Friday morning. "So I've gotten her to be onboard for this type of thing, and it's worked. She has a history of enjoying funny bits, and recognizing how they can help her connect with constituents and sort of accomplish her legislative priorities."

My alibi is solid, but given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, explaining the importance of having consent of the governed, and my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the charge was made. — Eleanor #DCStatehood Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) September 10, 2021

According to Nichols, Norton's zebra statement was also a nod to one that Newt Gingrich had released back in 2013, when a red panda broke out of the National Zoo and the former House Speaker joked on Twitter that he had "an alibi" for when the animal escaped.

"I thought we deserved a 'zebras on the run' news cycle after living through most of 2021," Nichols tweeted shortly after the new release was issued.

Chief Rodney Taylor of Prince George's County Animal Control previously told WUSA9 that the legally-owned animals escaped from a farm last week and have been on the loose for several days.

Taylor said on Friday that the zebras have been congregating around a feeding station set up animal control officials, according to The Post. Officials hope that officers will be able to corral the animals and return them to the farm soon.