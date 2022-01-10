Congressional map likely to leave SC with no competitive seats advanced by House panel

A panel of South Carolina House lawmakers on Monday advanced a congressional redistricting plan that closely resembles the Senate’s much-maligned earlier proposal and would transform the 1st Congressional District into a solidly Republican seat.

The map, which passed 4-2 along party lines, was chosen over an initial House plan that would have reshaped four of South Carolina’s seven congressional districts and retained the 1st District, represented by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island, as a competitive seat.

The House Judiciary Committee will take up the map proposal late Monday afternoon and could pass it out to the full House by day’s end.

If ultimately approved, it would give Democrats little chance to win back the state’s only seriously contested congressional district, which has flipped from Republicans to Democrats back to Republicans over the past three U.S. House cycles.

“I think it’s extremely unfortunate,” said Lynn Teague, vice president for issues and action with the League of Women Voters of South Carolina. Teague, speaking for the organization, had last month criticized the plan as “an obvious racial and partisan gerrymander” that should be rejected.

Members of the House redistricting committee said they moved forward with the plan, known as the alternative plan, due to concerns over the initial map proposed by House staff. The original plan would have shifted Beaufort County into the 2nd Congressional District, a move that attracted significant criticism from coastal residents during a public hearing last month.

Two of the four Republicans who supported the alternative plan also said they thought it was preferable because it resembles South Carolina’s current congressional map and would therefore be better able to withstand a legal challenge..

“(The proposed House congressional map) more closely resembles the prior version and therefore I think we can legally rely on it,” said Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, who chairs the House redistricting panel. “If it was good enough then, we’ve got some basis legally to stand on to say it should be on solid legal footing at this juncture.”

Teague disputed that claim, saying that just because the U.S. Department of Justice signed off on a similar plan a decade ago did not mean it would still pass legal muster.

