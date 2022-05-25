Congressional Budget Office says inflation to last into 2023

·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office released an economic outlook Wednesday saying high inflation will persist into next year, likely causing the federal government to pay higher interest rates on its debt.

The nonpartisan agency expects the consumer price index to rise 6.1% this year and 3.1% in 2023. This forecast suggests that inflation will slow from current annual levels of 8.3%, yet it would still be dramatically above a long-term baseline of 2.3%.

The 10-year estimates do contain positive news as this year's annual budget deficit will be $118 billion lower than forecast last year. That's a byproduct of the end of pandemic-related spending and the solid job growth it helped to spur. As a share of the total economy, publicly held debt will drop through 2023. Still, the accumulated federal debt will likely continue to grow over the next decade to be equal to roughly 110% of U.S. gross domestic product.

The Federal Reserve has been trying to reduce inflation by raising its benchmark interest rates, causing the interest charged on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes to increase substantially in recent months. One consequence is that the government will be spending more money this year to service its debt. By 2032, the yearly interest payments will nearly be $1.2 trillion, or more than what the federal government spends on defense.

Still, the CBO cautions that its numbers "are subject to considerable uncertainty, in part because of the ongoing pandemic and other world events," including Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. The report accounts at least for the first few weeks of the war, according to CBO.

Economists have said coronavirus relief programs issued by both the Biden and Trump administrations have contributed to higher inflation levels. But high prices have also been fueled by a delay in action by the Fed, supply chain disruptions and the tumult produced after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Ben Harris, the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for economic policy, tweeted Tuesday that the factors driving inflation also include soaring corporate profits, driven by a lack of business competition — as well as business not being fully prepared for the reopening of the economy as pandemic restrictions were lifted. The administration has emphasized that its plan put the U.S. economy into a stronger place relative to the rest of the world because unemployment is a low 3.6%.

“The American Rescue Plan has fostered an extraordinarily fast recovery and leaves us in a strong position to address the global challenges posed from supply chains and the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” he tweeted.

He said if Congress passed the president’s full agenda, labor force participation would rise and some of the impacts of inflation would be reduced.

With Biden’s $3.5 trillion economic and social spending bill, known as “Build Back Better,” now dead in a split Senate, Democrats face pressure to pass legislation ahead of November midterm elections.

The report says beyond 2032, “if current laws remained generally unchanged, deficits would continue to grow relative to the size of the economy over the following 20 years, keeping debt measured as a percentage of GDP on an upward trajectory throughout that period.”

The biggest drivers of debt rising in relation to GDP are increasing interest costs and spending for Medicare and Social Security, according to the report.

Michael A. Peterson, CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, said in a statement that “looking ahead, we need to address the key drivers of our debt, which include high healthcare costs, an aging population and a tax code that is inadequate for what we have promised our citizens."

“Stabilizing our debt will help build a foundation for broad-based economic growth and make us better prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the future,” he said.

CBO Budget Director Phillip Swagel is set to testify Thursday to the House Budget Committee on the report.

Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, told The Associated Press ahead of the release that the pandemic, war in Ukraine and other factors point to the importance of reducing the annual deficit.

“Unfortunately, the underlying story here is one of fiscally unsustainable positions and on top of that, we have this added challenge of inflation and a reminder that external shocks continue to come at us,” she said.

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • U.S. Senate struggles to unite on guns after Texas massacre

    STORY: "When will it end?"Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday pleaded with Republican lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at preventing the types of mass shootings that left 19 children and two teachers dead inside a Texas elementary school the day before.Some of the proposals include so-called "red flag" laws that might prevent potential shooters from buying firearms, and expanded background checks for more gun purchases.But less than a day after the latest massacre - the worst school shooting in a decade - Schumer plainly stated he saw odds of any action as "very slim.”"My Republican colleagues can work with us now. I know this is a slim prospect. Very slim. All too slim. We've been burnt so many times before."Mass shootings have killed hundreds of Americans. Gunmen have attacked schools, churches, synagogues, shopping centers, movie theaters, a country music festival, and even targeted Republican members of Congress playing baseball. None of these prompted reform in the bitterly divided Congress. Republicans almost universally oppose new restrictions on guns."Our country is sickened, and outraged. "In brief comments following Schumer, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell describes Tuesday's attack on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas by an 18-year-old in tactical gear armed with an AR-15, as a "senseless evil," by a "maniac" but he did not mention any legislative action.Gun-control advocates say they've waited too long, and seen too many lives lost in the face of Congressional gridlock.At a news conference on Wednesday, Beto O'Rourke, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Texas, interrupted the Republican governor and other officials to confront them over loosening, rather than tightening, the state's gun laws."When are we going to do something?"Another voice venting frustration, the the coach of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, who refused to talk about basketball at a pre-game news conference in Dallas on Tuesday."Enough. There’s 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on H.R.8, which is a background check rule that the house passed, a couple of years ago, it’s been sitting there for two years. And there’s a reason they won’t vote on it. To hold onto power."Tuesday's mass murder comes just ten days after an avowed white supremacist stormed a Buffalo grocery store, murdering ten African-Americans.The Senate will vote Thursday to begin debate on a bill seeking to thwart domestic terrorism that passed the Democratic-controlled House in the aftermath of the Buffalo shooting.But in the evenly-divided Senate, Democrats would need support from at least 10 Republicans to meet the chamber's 60-vote threshold for most legislation.

  • Gainbridge extends deal as presenting sponsor of Indy 500

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 will be presented by Gainbridge for the next several years in a multi-year contract extension announced Wednesday with the online investment platform. Gainbridge is an Indianapolis company that in 2019 became presenting sponsor of the most iconic motorsports race in the world. The initial partnership was a four-year deal. Gainbridge CEO Dan Towriss would not reveal terms of the extension. Gainbridge’s influence is all over Indianapolis Motor Speedway and

  • Fed officials signal rates may head to 'restrictive' levels

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials agreed when they met earlier this month that they may have to raise interest rates to levels that would weaken the economy as part of their drive to curb inflation, which is near a four-decade high. At the same time, many of the policymakers also agreed that after a rapid series of rate increases in the coming months, they could “assess the effects” of their rate hikes and, depending on the economy’s health, increase rates at a slower pace. After their

  • Recession fears cast shadow over Davos gathering

    The usual antidotes to rising food and fuel prices aren't working so what now for the global economy?

  • CEOs are warning of a recession. Here's what they're saying, and their advice on how to prepare.

    Business leaders ranging from Elon Musk to David Solomon have begun sounding the alarm bell about an impending economic downturn.

  • Bank of America CEO: ‘The American consumer is very strong’

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, about rising inflation and the American consumer.

  • EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska's Bristol Bay region, the latest in a long-running dispute over efforts by developers to advance the mine in a region known for its salmon runs. Critics of the Pebble Mine project called the move an important step in a years-long fight to stop the mine. But John Shively, the CEO of the Pebble Limited Partnership, which is pursuing the mine,

  • Bank of America CEO talks recession odds and $22/hour wages

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Don't put Bank of America (BofA) CEO Brian T. Moynihan in the imminent recession camp that is housing some economists and execs at this year's World Economic Forum (WEF).

  • Scars of war seem to be everywhere in Ukraine after 3 months

    KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Piano music wafted from an apartment block on a recent spring evening in Kramatorsk, blending with distant artillery fire for a surreal soundtrack to a bomb-scarred neighborhood in the eastern Ukrainian city. Everywhere in Ukraine, the 3-month-old war never seems to be far away. Those in towns and villages near the front lines hide in basements from constant shelling, struggling to survive with no electricity or gas — and often no running water. But even in regions out

  • BMO Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

    For the second quarter ended April 30, 2022, BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) recorded net income of $4,756 million or $7.13 per share on a reported basis, and net income of $2,187 million or $3.23 per share on an adjusted basis.

  • IIF cuts 2022 global GDP growth estimate in half, flows to EM to drop 42%

    The Institute of International Finance slashed its 2022 growth outlook for global output in half, citing the economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's response to a COVID-19 wave and tighter monetary policy in the United States. The IIF also expects capital flows to emerging markets to shrink by 42% from last year.

  • Twitter shareholders meet amid Elon Musk's takeover drama

    Twitter's regularly scheduled shareholder meeting Wednesday didn't include a vote on Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid for the social platform. But the prospects of the buyout and the drama that's surrounded it seemed to be on participants' minds anyway. CEO Parag Agrawal said at the outset that executives won't be answering any questions surrounding the proposal. Even a question from a stockholder asking what will happen to his shares if someone buys Twitter and takes it private was

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning remain one step ahead

    The top-seeded Panthers and their historic offence were stymied by the Lightning in Round 2 as Tampa's masterclass in winning playoff hockey roles on.

  • An airline employee squared up with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a