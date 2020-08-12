Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies of heart attack; 'deeply saddened,' tweets INC

Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, the party said.

A young leader, Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him, but could not, the sources said.

His last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 pm.

¤¤ ¤¶¤¾¤® 5:00 ¤¬¤¥ ¤¤ ¤¤¤ ¤ª¤° ¤°¤¹¥¤¤ - ¤¾¥¤ ¤§¤¨¥¤¯¤µ¤¾¤¦¥¤ " Rajiv Tyagi (@RTforINDIA) August 12, 2020

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief," the Congress tweeted.

Reacting to the news of Tyagi passing away, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, "We will always remember and take inspiration from Rajiv Tyagi's love for the Congress and his spirit of struggle. My heartfelt tributes to him and condolences to his family.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote on Twitter, "The untimely death of INC spokesperson Shri Rajiv Tyagi is a personal loss to me. It is an irreparable loss for us. Rajiv ji was committed to his ideology. Condolences to his family on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Congress."

Several other Congress leaders also paid tributes to him.

Saddened & shocked to hear about the sudden demise of our colleague & @INCIndia national spokesperson Shri Rajiv Tyagi. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace. " K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 12, 2020

Devastated on hearing the news of sudden demise of my very very dear friend colleague @RTforINDIA Rajiv Tyagi -shocked !! I have lost a family member, a friend, a good man -this was no age to take him away !!!! " Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) August 12, 2020

With inputs from PTI

Also See: On Bal Gangadhar Tilak's 100th death anniversary, stories of his childhood, how he moulded Pune's culture

Chidambaram slams Centre over state of economy, says telecom and aviation sectors on 'verge of collapse'

Ranveer Singh drops new track Mehfil-E-Hiphop under IncInk, introduces artiste Devil The Rhymer

Read more on India by Firstpost.