Congress slams Centre, alleges fares of festival special trains 30% higher

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday criticised the Centre for allegedly keeping the fare of special trains for the festivals 25 pc to 30 pc more than that of normal trains.

Speaking at a press conference, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, "Why are rail fares being increased during festivals? In the coming month, there are many major festivals like Diwali and Chhath. A lot of people travel to their homes. So Railways has started special trains which is a good initiative. But the fares on these trains are more than 25 to 30 per cent than that of normal trains. And this increase is more in the second class sleeper. These are 392 trains for this festival season."

The Congress spokesperson said, "When GDP is contracting by -23 per cent, when 2 crores salaried people have lost their jobs, in this time, the people expect the government to give them money, but this government is taking away money from them in the time of festivals." (ANI)