Congress launches scathing attack on BJP after another gangrape death in Uttar Pradesh

Several Congress leaders, including former president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Randeep Surjewala lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party after another Dalit woman died after being allegedly gang raped in the Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh. The police have arrested two men based upon the statement of the victim's family.

News of the death of the 22-year-old comes amid the nationwide outrage over the Hathras gangrape case, in which a 19-year-old Dalit woman died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was allegedly assaulted by four upper caste men.

UP के जंगलराज में बेटियों पर ज़ुल्म और सरकार की सीनाज़ोरी जारी है।



कभी जीते-जी सम्मान नहीं दिया और अंतिम संस्कार की गरिमा भी छीन ली।



भाजपा का नारा ‘बेटी बचाओ’ नहीं, ‘तथ्य छुपाओ, सत्ता बचाओ’ है।#BalrampurHorror — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2020

Alleging that 'atrocities' on women and the government's brazenness is continuing, Rahul Gandhi said, “Did not give respect when alive and also snatched the dignity in death.” His tweet in Hindi referenced the Hathras gangrape victim's family being allegedly denied the right to properly perform her last rites.

“BJP's slogan is not 'save girl child', it is 'hide facts, save power,” he added, using the hashtag 'Balrampurhorror'. Gandhi was referring to the Centre's scheme 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary in-charge of UP, said a gruesome incident like Hathras has taken place in Balrampur too.

हाथरस जैसी वीभत्स घटना बलरामपुर में घटी। लड़की का बलात्कार कर पैर और कमर तोड़ दी गई। आजमगढ़, बागपत, बुलंदशहर में बच्चियों से दरिंदगी हुई।



यूपी में फैले जंगलराज की हद नहीं। मार्केटिंग, भाषणों से कानून व्यवस्था नहीं चलती। ये मुख्यमंत्री की जवाबदेही का वक्त है। जनता को जवाब चाहिए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 1, 2020

The woman was raped and her legs and back broken, she said. “In Azamgarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, girls were brutalised,” the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

“The jungle raj spread in UP has no limits. Law and order is not run by marketing and speeches. This is time for accountability of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The public wants accountability,” Priyanka Gandhi added.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government over the Balrampur incident, asking if the “law is alive or dead”.

यू.पी में एक और दलित बेटी के साथ गैंग रेप !



सोच कर भी रूह काँपती है - अनाचार, बहशियों ने दोनों पाँव और कमर तोड़ डाली !



क्या क़ानून है या मर गया?



क्या सविंधान की सरकार है या अपराधियों की?



कब रुकेगी ये दरिंदगी?



क्यों इस्तीफ़ा नही देते आदित्यनाथ?https://t.co/xXdRfkPVUP — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 1, 2020

“Is it a government of the Constitution or of criminals,” Surjewala said and asked why the UP CM doesn't resign.

The administration here has imposed prohibitory orders in this district of Uttar Pradesh for maintaining law and order.

“Section 144 (of the Code of Criminal Procedure) has been imposed in the district. It will be in force till October 31,” District Magistrate PK Lakshkar said on Thursday.

The administration has also ordered to seal the borders of Hathras district.

The decision was taken to maintain law and order in the district, which hogged limelight after a 19-year-old Dalit gangrape victim from the district died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

Various organisations and political parties have made it an issue and their leaders have either visited or are trying to reach the victim's village.

Sources said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are planning to visit the victim's village.