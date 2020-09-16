Congress Seeks Action Over Allegations of Chinese Espionage

Congress leaders in the Rajya Sabha raised their concerns over a Chinese website spying on over 10,000 Indians on Wednesday, 16 September. This comes after an Indian Express report revealed that a Shenzen-based company named Zhenhua Data Information Technology Co Limited had been monitoring many prominent Indian citizens.

Some of the individuals being monitored allegedly include, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, the Vice President of India, Congress president, chief ministers, MPs and other prominent people. Addressing the issue, Congress leader KC Venugopal added that the company has also collected the data on bureaucrats in key positions. This includes judges, scientists, academicians, journalists, actors, sportspersons, religious figures and activists.

"“This is a major area of concern. I would like to know from the government whether it has taken note of it. If so, what action has been taken.” " - KC Venugopal, Congress leader

Raising the same issue, Congress leader Rajiv Satav too, sought a clarification from the government. Rajya Sabha MP Venkaiah Naidu asked the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs to take note of the matter and inform the concerned minister about the issue.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had also earlier raised concerns over the issue, addressing it on social media.

Also Read: China Tracking PM, Prez Among Other High-Profile Indians: Report

"“News about Chinese digital surveillance of India’s leaders and others is worrying. We condemn this unequivocally. Have the Chinese used this 2-year-old company to influence government policies in any manner? Will the government investigate & assure the nation?”" - Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress General Secretary

This comes amidst border tensions and clashes between India and China along the LAC at Ladakh.

Also Read: India, China Fired 100-200 Warning Shots in LAC Before Moscow Meet

. Read more on India by The Quint.No Education for 80% Govt School Students Since Lockdown: SurveyCongress Seeks Action Over Allegations of Chinese Espionage . Read more on India by The Quint.