Congress returns, Gabby Petito case, harvest moon: 5 things to know Monday

Congress returns to session, facing big decisions

Congress members get back to work Monday, facing several major decisions that will test Democratic unity in the coming weeks as lawmakers vote on President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, routine funding for the federal government and the size of the federal debt. Part of the reason for the collision of so many big-ticket spending bills is that lawmakers approved a two-year deal in 2019 for more spending and a suspension of the debt limit. Now the bills are coming due while pressure builds to pass Biden's $3.5 trillion budget bill and a $1.2 trillion transportation plan to fund roads and bridges. A thorny policy debate governing election law also looms ahead. Here are some of the issues that will dominate the end of September and early October.

Business groups don't like parts of Biden's $3.5T budget. Here's why

Rare copy of the Constitution worth $20 million going up for auction

FBI searching for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of missing Gabby Petito

Police plan to resume their search on Monday for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito and sole person of interest in her missing persons case. The FBI announced Sunday that a body appearing to be Petito, 22, was found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. While a forensic examination had not yet been done to verify it was her remains, the FBI said the body was "consistent with the description" of Petito. The FBI made the announcement as law enforcement in Florida ended a second day of searching for Laundrie, who himself vanished last week following her disappearance. The tragic twists and turns after Petito disappeared have fueled a massive law enforcement and social media effort to solve the complex, cross-country mystery.

'Ted Lasso' 'Queen's Gambit' and 'The Crown' score top awards at the 2021 Emmys

Story continues

TV’s biggest night lit up the silver screen as the Emmys returned Sunday. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, this year's showcase looked a lot more like the usual Hollywood glitz and glamour than it did during last year's entirely virtual ceremony. There were still COVID-19 precautions, but the actors and actresses all gathered together in their red carpet attire, golden statuettes were given and the expected nominees won. "The Crown" led the winners' pack, racking up seven awards, including the honor of best drama series. "Ted Lasso" notched four wins, including one for best comedy series, with Jason Sudeikis winning for lead actor in a comedy for his role in the series. The HBO Max dramedy "Hacks" swept up a trio of awards, while "Mare of Easttown" nabbed a similar trilogy of Emmys with wins for Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters. See the complete list of winners here.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau up for reelection

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a tough battle against his Conservative Party rival, Erin O’Toole, in Canadian elections on Monday. Trudeau called the early election in hopes of winning a majority of seats in Parliament, but has faced criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic in order to cement his hold on power. He's betting that Canadians will reward him for navigating the coronavirus crisis better than most countries. Trudeau recently reopened the border to the vaccinated. O’Toole says if he's elected, he'll close the borders to prevent dangerous variants of COVID-19 from coming in.

Canada plans to require air travelers to have COVID-19 vaccine

Here comes the harvest moon

Look up at the stars tonight, because September's harvest moon will light up the sky on Monday. Harvest moons are full moons that occur every year closest to the autumnal equinox, or beginning of fall.It’s called the harvest moon because the moon rises about the same time every evening for a few nights in a row in the Northern Hemisphere. It provides ample moonlight in the early evening for farmers harvesting summer crops. In China, the harvest moon is celebrated with mooncake pastries and lanterns at the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival. This year's harvest moon will appear exactly opposite the sun at 7:54 p.m. EDT.

A visual guide to the harvest moon and other full moons

'Moment of great emotion': Videographer captures object crashing into Jupiter

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Congress returns, Gabby Petito case, harvest moon: 5 things to know Monday