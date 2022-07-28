Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China

·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday passed a $280 billion package to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research in a bid to create more high-tech jobs in the United States and help it better compete with international rivals, namely China.

The House approved the bill by a solid margin of 243-187, sending the measure to President Joe Biden to be signed into law and providing the White House with a major domestic policy victory. Twenty-four Republicans voted for the legislation.

“Today, the House passed a bill that will make cars cheaper, appliances cheaper, and computers cheaper," Biden said. “It will lower the costs of every day goods. And it will create high-paying manufacturing jobs across the country and strengthen U.S. leadership in the industries of the future at the same time."

As the vote was taking place, Biden was discussing the economy with CEOs at the White House. During the event, he was handed a note informing him it was clear the bill would pass — a development that produced a round of applause before the tally was final.

Republicans argued the government should not spend billions to subsidize the semiconductor industry and GOP leadership in the House recommended a vote against the bill, telling members the plan would provide enormous subsidies and tax credits "to a specific industry that does not need additional government handouts.”

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., said the way to help the industry would be through tax cuts and easing federal regulations, “not by picking winners and losers” with subsidies — an approach that Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y., said was too narrow.

“This affects every industry in the United States," Morelle said. “Take, for example, General Motors announcing they have 95,000 automobiles awaiting chips. So, you want to increase the supply of goods to people and help bring down inflation? This is about increasing the supply of goods all over the United States in every single industry.”

Some Republicans viewed passing the legislation as important for national security. Rep. Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said it was critical to protect semiconductor capacity in the U.S. and that the country was too reliant on Taiwan for the most advanced chips. That could prove to be a major vulnerability should China try to take over the self-governing island that Beijing views as a breakaway province

“I've got a unique insight in this. I get the classified briefing. Not all these members do," McCaul said. “This is vitally important for our national security."

The bill provides more than $52 billion in grants and other incentives for the semiconductor industry as well as a 25% tax credit for those companies that invest in chip plants in the U.S. It calls for increased spending on various research programs that would total about $200 billion over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The CBO also projected that the bill would increase deficits by about $79 billion over the coming decade.

A late development in the Senate — progress announced by Wednesday night by Democrats on a $739 billion health and climate change package — threatened to make it harder for supporters to get the semiconductor bill over the finish line, based on concerns about government spending that GOP lawmakers said would fuel inflation.

Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., said he was “disgusted" by the turn of events.

Despite bipartisan support for the research initiatives, “regrettably, and it's more regrettably than you can possibly imagine, I will not be casting my vote for the CHIPS and Science Act today," Lucas said.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House, likened the bill's spending to “corporate welfare to be handed out to whoever President Biden wants."

Leading into the vote, it was unclear whether any House Democrats would join with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in voting against the bill; in the end, none did.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo talked to several of the most progressive members of the Democratic caucus in a meeting before the vote, emphasizing that the proposal was a critical part of the president's agenda and that Democrats needed to step up for him at this important moment.

Some Republicans criticized the bill as not tough enough on China, and GOP leaders emphasized that point in recommending a “no” vote. Their guidance acknowledged the threat China poses to supply chains in the U.S., but said the package "will not effectively address that important challenge."

But, as McCaul pointed out, China opposed the measure and worked against it. The bill includes a provision that prohibits any semiconductor company receiving financial help through the bill from supporting the manufacture of advanced chips in China.

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, commenting before the House vote, said the U.S. “should not put in place obstacles for normal science, technology and people-to-people exchanges and cooperation” and "still less should it take away or undermine China’s legitimate rights to development.”

___

Associated Press video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing and AP writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Kevin Freking, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

    SYDNEY (AP) — U.S. officials say they have little fear that China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the U.S. House speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. Officials told The Associated Press that if Pelosi goes to Taiwan — still an uncertainty — the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacif

  • The U.S. isn't in a 'typical recession': ex-Home Depot CEO

    The news on Thursday that gross domestic product (GDP) contracted for two straight quarters intensified fears the U.S. is entering a recession. Earlier this week, former Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli suggested the country has indeed fallen into a recession — albeit an unusual one.

  • Naomi Biden Is Getting Married In Her 'Pop’s Backyard...At The White House

    Naomi Biden is President Joe Biden's granddaughter. She is the 28-year-old daughter of Hunter Biden and she earned her law degree and works as a lawyer.

  • A California Democrat running for Congress failed to disclose investments in Moderna and Pfizer stocks

    The candidate, Jay Chen, did not disclose the investments until Insider contacted his campaign with proof of their existence.

  • Biden will survive the shrinking economy

    Ordinary Americans pay attention to job security and gas prices, not to statistical wobbles in economic data.

  • Department of Justice looking into Trump's role in Jan. 6th Capitol attacks

    The Department of Justice is investigating former president Donald Trump's role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. All of it is tied to that large-scale federal inquiry into the Jan. 6th Capitol attacks.

  • Trump PAC made large donations to Michigan group and others pushing voting restrictions or false election claims

    As former President Donald Trump continues to push false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, his political action committee has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to organizations and candidates that are pushing to tighten voting laws or spread unproven claims of election fraud, new FEC filings show. Among the donations is a $150,000 payment to a little-known organization, Secure MI Vote, that's spearheading a petition to clamp down on voting requirements in the state of Michigan, which Trump lost in 2020 after winning the state in 2016.

  • UPDATE 4-Royal Caribbean's loss narrows as customers splurge onboard

    Cruise operator Royal Caribbean Group on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as bookings rebounded and travelers splurged on cabanas, spa treatments and watches while onboard. The cruise operator's revenue was $2.18 billion for the second quarter, compared with estimates of $2.11 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Royal Caribbean's loss narrows as customers splurge onboard

    (Reuters) -Cruise operator Royal Caribbean Group on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as bookings rebounded and travelers splurged on cabanas, spa treatments and watches while onboard. The world's second-largest cruise line operator is the latest company to report good results as travelers, free of restrictions related to COVID-19, spend heavily on rental cars, airline tickets and hotels. Shares in Royal Caribbean climbed about 5.5% to $36.85 in early afternoon trading.

  • How the U.S. may be overemphasizing the decline in GDP

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer joins the Live show to outline how other countries may perceive and prioritize changes in national GDP as compared to the United States.

  • North American markets end trading day in positive territory

    TORONTO — Canada's main stock exchange ended the trading day up over 200 points, with U.S. stock markets closing in positive territory as well, as momentum continued following a three-quarters of a percentage point rate hike out of the U.S. Wednesday. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 202.15 points at 19,456.71, with energy, industrials and utilities leading the way. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 332.04 points at 32,529.63. The S&P 500 index gained 48.82 points at 4,07

  • 'We need to see a slowdown': Yellen defends GDP data, says economy not in recession

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended Thursday's GDP report and the Biden administration's insistence that the U.S. economy is not in recession.

  • Inflation the 'enemy that makes everyone poorer', says Sunak

    Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak considers inflation the "number one challenge" facing Britain and says it is the "enemy that makes everyone poorer".

  • U.S. Congress passage of subsidies prompts chip makers to move on projects

    Major semiconductor makers on Thursday hailed passage in the U.S. Congress of a pot of federal government money for new chip factories in the United States, and said they were moving ahead on various projects that had been stalled awaiting funding. The “Chips and Science Act” authorizes about $52 billion in government subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research, and an investment tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion. Passed by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday and the House of Representatives on Thursday, it was headed to President Joe Biden's desk for signing.

  • Jack Ma to relinquish Ant Group, Allergan settles opioid lawsuit, Shell posts record profits

    Notable business headlines include billionaire Jack Ma planning to relinquish control of fintech giant Ant Group, Pharmaceutical company Allergan settling a $2 billion opioid lawsuit, Barclays set to pay $200 million in penalties to U.S. regulators, and Shell continuing to benefit from rising oil and gas prices as the company posts record earnings.

  • Senator Joe Manchin suddenly backs Biden climate and tax bill

    Joe Manchin stuns Washington by announcing support for a measure to raise taxes and fight climate change.

  • US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession. The GDP re

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo