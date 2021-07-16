Congress needs fearless people, not those who believe in RSS ideology, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Launching a veiled attack on the Congress leaders who switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the party does not need those who believe in RSS ideology and fear the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi was attending a meeting of Congress' social media cell on Friday. He welcomed the newly recruited volunteers of the party's social media unit.

Speaking at the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, "There are many fearless people, who are not in Congress. They should be brought in and the Congressmen who are afraid of BJP should be shown the exit door. We do not need those who believe in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology. We need fearless people."

The Congress leader's remarks were believed to be a veiling attack on the party leaders who joined the BJP.

Notably, Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party last month.

Prasada's departure has been a fresh blow to the Congress party after the heavyweight leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in March 2020.

Prasada has joined the BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls early next year and his decision is being seen as a jolt to the Congress which was trying to revive itself in the crucial state under the guidance of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)