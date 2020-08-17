Congress makes changes, 4G back in J&K and more: A round-up of the top stories on August 17, 2020

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

Congress forms 3-member panel to resolve political issues in Rajasthan

The party has appointed party stalwart Ahmed Patel, Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken as members of the panel. Maken has replaced Avinash Pande as the new general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, according to the All India Congress Committee. Read More

Alert security forces avert major tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir

Occicials recovered an Improvised Explosive Device near the Pujan village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED was planted beneath a bridge. Read More

Viruses use ‘decoy' to hide from the immune system, finds new research

The research team used electron microscopy to investigate cellular changes occurring during nudivirus infection and found a unique mechanism for how the virus works. The study revealed that the virus acquires a membrane inside the nucleus of the infected cell and it gets fully equipped to infect new cells at this precise location. Read More

4G internet restored in Ganderbal, Udhampur districts: J&K admin

This comes after Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that relaxation from 2G to 4G will be done in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir after 15 August. Read More

A dream swansong was perhaps never meant to happen for MS Dhoni

Maybe one last hurrah from MS Dhoni was on the cards. But destiny had something else in store for him. Read More

'US may be in for its worst fall': Upcoming flu season causes panic

The United States has at least 5.4 million confirmed cases in total of the novel coronavirus, the highest in the world and likely an undercount as the country still has not ramped up testing to the recommended levels. Read More

New Zealand's Ardern postpones election as coronavirus flares up

With a population of 5 million people, New Zealand has fared far better than most countries during the pandemic. But an abrupt resurgence of COVID-19 last week in Auckland prompted a lockdown, and there's growing suspicion that the source of the spread was a quarantine facility. Read More

Twitterati unhappy with Aamir Khan for meeting Turkish First Lady

India’s relationship with Turkey has deteriorated in the past several months, particularly after Article 370 was scrapped in Kashmir last year. Read More

Protesters pack Belarus capital, Russia says military help available

Belarusians chanting "Step down!" filled the centre of the capital Minsk on Sunday in the biggest protest so far against what they said was the fraudulent re-election a week ago of longtime president Alexander Lukashenko. Read More

Remembering Chetan Chauhan, the man Gavaskar called ‘master’

The former Indian cricketer passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday in Gurugram, Haryana due to COVID-19-related complications. Read More