Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Passes Away at 80

Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday, 13 September, in Mangaluru. He was 80 years old.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of congress Leader Shri Oscar Fernandes ji in a hospital in Mangalore today afternoon. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/CjJTvkLwTy — Odisha Congress (@INCOdisha) September 13, 2021

According to news reports, Fernandes was hospitalised after he suffered a head injury in July.

(More details are awaited.)

