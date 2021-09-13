Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Passes Away at 80

The Quint
·1 min read

Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday, 13 September, in Mangaluru. He was 80 years old.

According to news reports, Fernandes was hospitalised after he suffered a head injury in July.

(More details are awaited.)

