Congress Infighting Unfortunate, People of Rajasthan Have to Bear Brunt: Vasundhara Raje

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan, BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje took on the Congress party for making the people suffer due to its infighting.

"It is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan have to bear the brunt of the infighting in Congress," she said in her first comments on the political crisis that has engulfed the grand old party in the state.

"They are attempting to put the blame on BJP," said Raje, who was earlier accused by BJP ally and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal of "trying to save the minority Ashok Gehlot-led government" as she maintained silence on the unfolding crisis.

The Congress party on Tuesday had sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief, two days after he openly revolted against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state. Cracking the whip on the rebel leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the decision after a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held in Jaipur amid a tussle for power between Pilot and Gehlot.