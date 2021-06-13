Will Congress give you a fourth stimulus check? We may learn more this week

Both houses of Congress will be back in session this week for the first time since May 20, meaning some movement is possible on the big question for many Americans: Will there be a fourth pandemic stimulus check?

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers get back to work after their Memorial Day recess, a few new developments could cause the discussion of a fourth check to intensify. Those include fresh comments from the White House and new research into the impacts of the last two direct payments.

Meanwhile, each week more people join the crusade for additional relief, to help households afford food and housing, cover other basic bills and pay down debt amid the financial fallout from COVID.

Study provides new fuel for the debate

Already, 80-plus members of Congress have put themselves out there in support of a fourth stimulus check, maybe more. Most recently, seven Democrats on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee wrote President Joe Biden that an additional two stimulus checks would keep 12 million more people out of poverty.

Democrats who want to provide more aid have new ammunition for their fight: A study of census survey data, done by the University of Michigan, shows the last two rounds of federal assistance helped keep Americans fed, housed and mentally healthy.

From January through April, households with children reporting food shortages, financial instability and depression dropped by between 20% and 42%, the researchers found.

"Cash aid offers families great flexibility to address their most pressing problems," H. Luke Shaefer, one of the professors responsible for the report, told The New York Times.

Other research, from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, has found that about 13% of stimulus cash is now used for essential spending, including groceries and housing. But more of it is being devoted toward debt, put into savings, or used to invest in the high-flying stock market.

White House gives hope to backers of fourth 'stimmy'

It's not just policymakers and academics who see value in more stimulus checks. A Change.org petition calling for $2,000 checks for adults and $1,000 for children has collected close to 2.34 million signatures.

While Congress was away on recess, White House press secretary Jen Psaki kept hopes alive for a fourth stimulus check by saying President Biden would be "open" to the idea.

"He’s happy to hear from a range of ideas on what would be most effective and what’s most important to the economy moving forward," Psaki told reporters during a White House press briefing.

But Biden's spokeswoman also said the president has already proposed the things he believes will be most effective for putting people back to work, making the country more competitive and getting through the current "pivotal" period, as she called it.

Those proposals include the packages now in front of Congress: to spend trillions to fix America's woeful roads, bridges and other infrastructure; and to provide more benefits to U.S. families.

What Congress might do about a fourth check

Congress' full return from its recess could mean one of two things where stimulus checks are concerned.

Scenario A: Congress does nothing

After spending $3.5 trillion keeping the economy alive for the past 15 months, many members of Congress — including some Democrats — oppose giving more direct aid to Americans, especially since many will soon start receiving mini stimulus checks through a temporary expansion of the child tax credit.

Getting a new round of federal aid through both houses of Congress would be difficult for the Democrats who are in charge, given the party's slim majorities. But things get a little more intriguing if you factor in a little congressional black magic.

Scenario B: Congress gets creative

The pandemic rescue bill Biden signed in March received zero support from Republicans. It survived because of an arcane process that allows certain bills to pass the Senate with a simple majority of 51 votes instead of 60.

Democrats have been given the green light to use this maneuver once more this year, so they could insert another batch of stimulus payments into a spending bill that combines both Biden's infrastructure and families plans. That way, no Republican support would be needed.

It’s a controversial strategy, considering Biden's stated desire for bipartisanship. But the president may feel he has no choice but to do another end run around the other party to get his new spending bills passed.

