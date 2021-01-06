Senate evacuates after sudden recess while certifying Biden’s win amid reports of shots fired on Capitol Hill
The U.S. Senate has been evacuated after sudden recess was called while Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the race against President Donald Trump.
Right-wing pro-Trump rioters clashed with security officials and stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon during the typically-mundane procedure, just as Senator Chuck Grassley banged his gavel three times in the middle of another senator’s speech and said: “Senate will stand in recess subject to the call of the chair.”
A commotion then erupted on the Senate floor: aides rushed to lawmakers, who were quickly escorted out of sight. Some were already sheltered in place in their offices throughout Capitol Hill, as rioters were seen attacking police outside and overtaking barricades behind the Capitol building.
Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the procedures in a mostly symbolic role, was nowhere to be found.
Just steps away from the Senate chambers, rioters were confronting officers as they held confederate flags. Some of the pro-Trump rioters appeared to be attempting to break the windows of the Capitol building in videos posted to social media by users from inside of the facilities.
The vice president was evacuated from the premise, according to the New York Times, and taken to a secure location along with Mr Grassley, while representatives tweeted about being locked in their offices and receiving instructions to silence their electronic devices.
Capitol Police have put the US Capitol Building on lockdown amid clashes between police and Trump supporters
Footage shows demonstrators swarming the Capitol Buildinghttps://t.co/Icnf1VfGsS pic.twitter.com/dnlVuRCDRD
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 6, 2021
Video of Capitol breakin. Trump protesters are demanding to see senators pic.twitter.com/w7jTNYAedd
— Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021
Holy shit pic.twitter.com/dofEG2SmqP
— Jim Newell (@jim_newell) January 6, 2021
Outside, police officers with the D.C. Metro appeared to be gearing up in gas masks, with an increasingly heavy security presence near the Capitol.
The president wrote in a tweet after his supporters violently attacked law enforcement: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”
Shortly after, the rioters began shooting into the chambers, with CNN reporting an armed standoff inside the building.
Reporters in the building were soon sent to a secure location along with lawmakers. The New York Times’ Jonathan Martin said he was “summoned” over by Senator Mitt Romney (R—UT), who reportedly said: “This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection.”
This is a breaking story and will be updated.