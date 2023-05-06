‘Congrats to all the wizards.’ Social media abuzz after Mage wins Kentucky Derby 2023

After Mage won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville Saturday night, social media users wasted no time in weighing in.

Here’s a bit of what they had to say.

It was always 8 — Will Levis (@will_levis) May 6, 2023

They’re dancing in the streets of Caracas as Mage wins the Kentucky Derby for Venezuelan connections. Especially happy for @jjcjockey — Ray Paulick (@raypaulick) May 6, 2023

The Mage folks are in disbelief. They won the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/OGCzH28Hts — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) May 6, 2023

Watching it again, Javier Castellano @jjcjockey gave Mage an absolutely perfect ride. Didn’t panic after the poor start, saved ground as long as needed, and then made sure he got into the clear just as the speed started to come back. — David Aragona (@HorseToWatch) May 6, 2023

Random dude who texted the Text Machine and said Continuaar would scratch texted again and said “Bet Mage”



This person knows things pic.twitter.com/orfcEWJRYs — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) May 6, 2023

So I picked my horse based on the name's proximity to a #dnd character class. It worked out. Congrats to Mage! #KentuckyDerby2023 #dnd5e #kyedrpg pic.twitter.com/XxNmUVL6TW — KyEdRPG (@KyEdRPG) May 6, 2023

Rooting for a horse named Mage for nerd reasons and experiencing a thrilling moment of excitement is all I could’ve hoped for out of the Kentucky Derby — Dan Falkenheim (@thefalkon) May 6, 2023

Mage #8 wins the Kentucky Derby!!!!!! Nice! Congrats to all the wizards. pic.twitter.com/xPzU8YoEpo — Jezzica Morgan ; ‍️ (@porpster) May 6, 2023

I made several “informed” Kentucky Derby bets and won nothing.



I asked my six-year-old to pick a winner this morning and she picked Mage. Thankfully I can now walk away with a little money thanks to her! #KyDerby — Lee K. Howard ️ (@HowardWKYT) May 6, 2023