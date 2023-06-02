Congrats, grads! Take a look at photos from Fayette County high school graduations

Congratulations to the class of 2023!

Fayette County’s six public high schools held their graduation commencement ceremonies on Tuesday and Wednesday, celebrating with family and friends at Rupp Arena.

Tassels were turned, diplomas were passed out and students breathed a sign of relief as their high school careers came to an end.

Herald-Leader visual journalists Ryan Hermens, Silas Walker and Marcus Dorsey were there to capture some of those special moments in slideshows.

Take a look at their video photo galleries from each ceremony below:

Bryan Station High School graduation

Frederick Douglass High School graduation

Henry Clay High School graduation

Lafayette High School graduation

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School graduation

Tates Creek High School graduation