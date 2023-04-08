Congaree National Park in SC might ban dogs on popular boardwalk trail? Here’s what to know

Dog lovers who frequent the popular boardwalk trail at Congaree National Park may need to find a new weekend pastime unless they speak up soon.

Park officials have begun seeking public comments on potential changes to policy regarding dogs on the Boardwalk Loop Trail — from limiting the days dogs can be on the boardwalk to banning them completely. The proposals are being considered to protect visitors and resources “in light of increased visitation to the park and instances of dogs off leash and pet waste left behind on the Boardwalk Loop Trail,” according to a National Park Service press release.

Current regulations let dog owners and their pets use the 2.6-mile boardwalk as long as dogs are kept on a leash no longer than 6 feet in length. Owners must also remove any pet waste.

Proposed dog policy changes

Full closure

This proposal would mean the closure of the entirety of the boardwalk trail to dogs, with the exception of those dogs that meet service animal specifications as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act. However, visitors with dogs could still hike other non-boardwalk trails at the park from the Harry Hampton Visitor Center, via the Firefly Trail that connects to the Sims Trail.

Closure of elevated boardwalk

This proposal would close of sections of the boardwalk to dogs except service dogs. Those sections would include all between Weston Lake and Firefly Trail to Bluff Campground, along with the section between Firefly Trail to the Harry Hampton Visitor Center and where the boardwalk transitions from elevated to low, 0.2 miles from the visitor center.

The boardwalk would remain accessible to dogs, from the visitor center to its transition to the low boardwalk and then to the intersection of the boardwalk and the Weston Lake Trail near the Weston Lake overlook.

Day or seasonal closures

Park management would determine specific days of the week or certain periods of the year in which non-service dogs would either be permitted or banned from all or certain portions of the boardwalk trail.

Keep existing policy

No policy change would be made and park rangers would continue to enforce existing park regulations.

Boardwalk background

Congaree National Park has allowed visitors to bring their dogs to the park and the boardwalk trail since 2012, according to the press release. Before that time, dogs on leashes were only permitted on the park’s standard hiking trails.

In the past decade, park visitation has risen dramatically, particularly between 2017 and 2021. The park has seen annual visitation records broken three times since 2010, most recently in 2021 when 215,181 people visited that year — the first time Congaree passed the 200,000 total annual visitors mark.

More visitors has also meant more dogs. And while most pet owners visiting the park follow regulations, there has been a rise in violations, the most frequent consisting of dogs off leash, dogs on leashes longer than permitted and failure to remove pet waste, the press release states. Also, the violations have been most frequent and noticeable on the boardwalk trail, due to the limited area and enclosed space.

As the most accessible trail to visitors, it sees a large amount of foot traffic and people with dogs, increasing the chances of negative interactions.

Public comments

The park began accepting public comments on the proposed changes on Thursday and will continue to do so through May 21. Anyone who wants to make a comment can submit it online here.

The public can also submit comments by mail to:

Congaree National Park

ATTN: Superintendent Greg Hauburger

100 National Park Road

Hopkins, SC 29061