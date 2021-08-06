Cong MP Deepender Singh Hooda congratulates Ravi Dahiya on winning silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Deepender Singh Hooda congratulated wrestler Ravi Dahiya for winning a silver medal in Wrestling at Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal after losing to Russia's Zavur Uguev in the finals of Men's freestyle wrestling 57 kg category on August 5.

He also praised wrestler Deepak Punia for his performance, who narrowly missed out on the Bronze medal after losing to Myles Amine of San Marino in the Men's freestyle wrestling 86 kg category on August 5.

"We are proud of Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia's performances. They have elevated the name of our nation with their performances," said Hooda while talking to ANI.

Highlighting Haryana's success in Wrestling and sports, he said, "In the last four Olympics, there is one sport and one state that brought medals back home, Wrestling and Haryana, from Yogeshwar Dutt, Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik to Ravi Dahiya. I want to pull people's attention towards this consistency. We have 2 per cent of the total population of India but yet 33 per cent of the Olympics contingent comes from Haryana. Out of 122 players, 43 players come from this state."

He also stressed on the role of Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's sports policies in this success.

"During Hooda government, 'Bring medals, get a job' initiative was implemented. Such sports policies must be implemented all over India," said the MP. (ANI)