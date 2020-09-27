Cong has betrayed trust of farmers, women, youth of MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress for calling him a "traitor", BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that the opposition party has betrayed the trust of farmers, women and youth of the state.

"Today, they (Congress) say that Jyotiraditya Scindia is a traitor. My question to them is that they had promised that within 10 days they will waive off the loans of the farmers but why did that not materialise?" Scindia said while addressing a public meeting here.

"It is the party that has betrayed the trust of farmers, they are not just unfaithful but they are traitors," he added.

Praising the Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he said the state government has been giving Rs 25,000 under Kanyadaan Yojana. "They (Congress) said that they will give Rs 51,000. Many marriages happened, a year went by but the money never reached. Those who betray the trust of mothers-daughters, they also are not just unfaithful but traitors," he said.

The BJP leader cornered the Congress on their promised scheme of unemployment allowance for youth.

"They (Congress) had promised that they will issue the unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 per month to the youth. But where did that promise vanish?" he questioned.

Scindia here campaigned for BJP leader Tulsi Silawat, who is contesting from the Sanwer constituency in the upcoming state Assembly by polls.

By-elections are due on 28 seats in the state of Madhya Pradesh which fell vacant following the resignations of 24 Congress MLAs and the death of two legislators earlier.

On March, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

