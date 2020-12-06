Cong, AAP & Other Oppn Parties Support Farmers’ Bharat Bandh Call

Several political parties such Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and various transport unions have extended their support to ‘Bharat Bandh’ scheduled on Tuesday, 8 December, which is a call made by farmers protesting the contentious farm laws.

On Sunday, Congress party’s spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the party has decided to support the call, adding that they will be demonstrating at their party offices.

“It will be a step strengthening Rahul Gandhi’s support to the farmers. We will ensure that the demonstration is successful,” Khera was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had tweeted, “Pick your pen, apologise to ''anndata'' and annul the black laws immediately.”

मोदी जी,

देश के अन्नदाताओं व जनभावनाओं से खिलवाड़ क्यों कर रहे हैं?



उनके सब्र की परीक्षा मत लें।



कलम उठाएँ और अन्नदाताओं से माफ़ी माँग काले काले क़ानूनों को तत्काल निरस्त करिए।



पूँजीपतियों के हित, देश के करोड़ों किसानों से बड़े नहीं सकते।



राजधर्म निभाईए!#8_दिसंबर_भारत_बन्द — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that AAP completely supports farmers on their decision to call for a ‘Bharat bandh.’

He further said that AAP’s workers will peacefully support the farmers.

8 दिसंबर को किसानों द्वारा किए गए भारत बंद के आह्वान का आम आदमी पार्टी पूरी तरह से समर्थन करती है। देश भर में आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता शांतिपूर्ण तरीक़े से इसका समर्थन करेंगे। सभी देशवासियों से अपील है की सब लोग किसानो का साथ दें और इसमें हिस्सा लें https://t.co/xNseuxjtFO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 6, 2020

RJD, TMC, Left Parties Support Call For ‘Bharat Bandh’

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, Trinamool Congress and the Left parties have also extended their support to the nationwide strike, PTI reported.

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay said that his party would seek immediate withdrawal of the farm laws during its protests in the West Bengal.

"Our leader CM Mamata Banerjee has pledged wholehearted support to the movement of farmers. We demand immediate withdrawal of the farm laws," he said, PTI report mentioned.

In a joint statement, parties such as Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc announced their support to the ongoing farmers’ protest and the call for a ‘Bharat bandh.’

Meanwhile, Telangana CM and TRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao has also extended his party’s support to the ‘Bharat Bandh,’ ANI reported.

Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has also announced support to the protests and a 10-member team of party members left for Delhi on Sunday.

Unions, Associations Come Out in Support of Farmers

Indian Tourist Transporters Association (ITTA) and Delhi Goods Transport Association (DGTA) have called for strike on Tuesday in solidarity with farmers’ protest in Delhi.

“51 unions decided to support farmers. Farming and transporting are like two sons of a father,” Satish Sherawat, president of ITTA told ANI.

Meanwhile, Parmeet Singh Goldie, president DGTA, said,“We are supporting our farmer brothers. They are the roots of our business.”

Earlier, the Bharatiya Kisan Union activists had held protests at several places in Haryana and burned the effigies of the Union government.

As the deadlock over the laws continues, protesting farmers and the Centre are scheduled to meet for the sixth round of talks on Wednesday, 9 December. Talks were also held on Saturday, but were inconclusive.

After Saturday’s meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has assured the farmers that procurement at minimum support price (MSP) will continue, and mandis will be strengthened.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

